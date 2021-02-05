Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch

Rutgers Expert Cautions Public to Stay Home for Super Bowl to Reduce COVID-19 Spread

5-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
favorite_border

Newswise — As millions of Americans prepare to watch the Super Bowl amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts worry the big game can become a “super spreader” event.

Professor Lewis Nelson, chair of emergency medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who has treated many COVID-19 patients, cautions the public that it would be best not to attend sizeable Super Bowl parties or events to help keep COVID-19 infections rates low.

Why is it important for people to stay at home for the Super Bowl this year? 

A Super Bowl party creates a situation that carries many of the high-risk characteristics for disease transmission, which is why I recommend people have virtual watch parties with only immediate family or close contacts instead. Gathering in a closed space, coming in close contact with other people with insufficient or no face coverings and potentially chanting or yelling can lead to the virus's spread. Loud vocalizations created when raising your voice can produce abundant aerosolized particles that raise the risk of interpersonal transmission.

What recommendations do you have for people who still want to gather as safely as possible?

I strongly recommend against doing that, but if people feel it's worthwhile to take that risk, I suggest they wear a mask, keep their distance from other people, wash their hands, and keep their shouting to a minimum. The more people that gather, the greater the risk that one of them can transmit coronavirus.

If you find yourself in a closed space with poor ventilation, you must cover your face to mitigate virus spread. More prolonged exposure and shorter distances significantly raise the risk of catching coronavirus from another person. Gathering around people outside your household for long periods, with aerosolized particles' movement created when speaking, can be dangerous. It is vital to keep your distance and at least six feet is recommended.

If you're eating and drinking, I suggest removing your mask and quickly replacing it, if done in an appropriate setting, while still distanced from others. This will reduce the risk of spread although not entirely. Taking off a mask for an extended period, like for an entire meal, especially near others, significantly raises the risk of COVID-19 exposure if others are contagious. Importantly, the source does not have to be sick to be contagious.

Even when COVID-19 testing is performed before social gatherings, it is generally inadequate to truly rule out transmissibility, which is why mask wearing is crucial.

Should people share food and drinks with others? 

The transmission risk in shared food isn’t clear, but the proximity to others sharing the food is a known risk. I must also caution that people drink alcohol in moderation as it impairs decision-making and could lead to letting your guard down in mask-wearing and social distancing.

When people gather, the most significant risks occur during singing, cheering, and screaming as vocal cords vibrate significantly more than normal and are the source for aerosolized viruses. The more particles one generates, the greater the risk to bystanders.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Sports Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Super Bowl superspreader COVID-19 Covid-19 and sports Sports NFL Stay at Home
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4779
Newswise: 255084_web.jpg
Released: 5-Feb-2021 3:45 PM EST
If healthy people are purposefully infected with COVID-19 for the sake of science, they should be paid
 Taylor & Francis

Multidisciplinary team of international experts suggests participants should receive a "substantial" amount, be paid ethically

Comment
Newswise: Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found
Released: 5-Feb-2021 3:30 PM EST
Gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots' is being widened by the COVID pandemic, an IU study found
 Indiana University

A new study by Indiana University found women, younger individuals, those with lower levels of formal education, and people of color are being hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST
New AI tool can thwart coronavirus mutations
 University of Southern California (USC)

USC researchers have developed a new method to counter emergent mutations of the coronavirus and hasten vaccine development to stop the pathogen responsible for killing thousands of people and ruining the economy.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
Rutgers Expert Cautions Public to Stay Home for Super Bowl to Reduce COVID-19 Spread
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Professor Lewis Nelson, chair of emergency medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who has treated many COVID-19 patients, cautions the public that it would be best not to attend sizeable Super Bowl parties or events to help keep COVID-19 infections rates low.

Comment
Newswise: 255571_web.jpg
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
Chinese scientists use knowledge from climate system modeling to develop a global prediction system for the COVID-19 pandemic
 Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

At the time of writing, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is seriously threatening human lives and health throughout the world.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:35 PM EST
Convalescent Plasma Improved Survival in COVID-19 Patients with Blood Cancers
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Treatment with convalescent plasma vastly improved the survival rate of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 who also had hematologic malignances that compromise the immune system, according to new data released by the COVID-19 and Cancer Consortium (CCC19).

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST
Anticancer drug may improve outcome for severe COVID-19 patients
 Karolinska Institute

Treating severe COVID-19 patients with the anticancer drug bevacizumab may reduce mortality and speed up recovery, according to a small clinical study in Italy and China that was led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden between February and April 2020.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
What Can We Learn About Nurturing SEL In and Out of School?
 Wallace Foundation

Interest in social and emotional learning outpaces evidence on how to cultivate it. A new study helps narrow the gap.

Comment
Released: 5-Feb-2021 1:50 PM EST
Nurse Anesthetists Among Healthcare Workers to Be Honored at Super Bowl LV
 American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

The NFL Commissioner has invited nurse anesthetists from across central Florida to attend the Super Bowl LV Sunday, Feb. 7. Hundreds of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) from Tampa and the central Florida who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will attend the game as guests of the NFL.

Released: 5-Feb-2021 1:50 PM EST
Raised mortality from cardiac arrest in people with COVID-19
 University of Gothenburg

Sudden cardiac arrest is more often fatal in people with COVID-19, a new study shows. Those responsible for the research see the results as a wake-up call for the public and care providers alike.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4779

close
1.2473