Stanley H. Weiss, MD, an epidemiologist and professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the Rutgers School of Public Health, is available to discuss the impact of the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and over, the Pentagon’s mandate of COVID-19 vaccination for active duty military, NYC’s mandate that all education staff be vaccinated, and the set of actions that need to be taken for improved protection.

“I see this full approval as an important, stepwise advance and appreciates that various institutions are now advancing the level of required prevention steps to protect those at their institutions and the public as a whole,” Weiss says. “Other steps remain urgently needed.”