Professor Lewis Nelson, M.D., is available to discuss the dangers of gargling, snorting, or ingesting Betadine, an iodine-based antiseptic to treat COVID-19.

“Although many topical disinfectants such as povidone-iodine, which, is also known as Betadine, generally destroy viruses on direct contact, there is no evidence to support that there is a benefit to drinking, gargling or snorting it to destroy the COVID-19 virus within the body,” said Nelson, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Many disinfectants, including povidone-iodine, are not safe to consume due to their irritating and damaging effects on the esophagus and stomach, and some have body-wide adverse effects. In the case of povidone-iodine, the iodine component can harm the thyroid function of the body.”

