Coronavirus News Source

SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time

21-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT, by Deutsches Primatenzentrum
favorite_border

Newswise — SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict. The SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 circulated in India and gave rise to the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, which is now becoming dominant in many countries. Infection researchers from the German Primate Center (DPZ) - Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen have investigated the B.1.617 variant in detail. In cell culture studies, they found that this variant can infect certain lung and intestinal cell lines more efficiently than the original virus. The researchers also demonstrated that B.1.617 is less sensitive to inhibition by antibodies present in the blood of convalescent or vaccinated individuals and resistant to a therapeutic antibody used for COVID-19 treatment. These properties may enable B.1.617 and its subtypes to rapidly spread in the human population, thereby increasing the risk of incompletely vaccinated individuals and individuals with declining immune protection to become infected (Cell Reports).

The spike protein is embedded in the viral envelope and facilitates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells. Without the activity of the spike protein the virus cannot replicate in the human body. The currently known virus variants harbor different mutations in the spike protein, some of which make it easier for them to infect host cells and evade the immune system of infected individuals. The B.1.617 variant carries eight different mutations in the spike protein, including two within the receptor binding domain, which is essential for viral attachment to cells and represents the main target for neutralizing antibodies.

A team led by Markus Hoffmann and Stefan Pöhlmann, infection researchers at the German Primate Center, and including scientists from the University Hospital of Göttingen, the University of Erlangen and the Hannover Medical School, investigated how the mutations impact the ability of the B.1.617 variant to enter host cells and how efficiently the antibody response in vaccinated and recovered individuals inhibits this variant.

First, the researchers analyzed entry of the B.1.617 variant into different human cell lines. In two cell lines derived from lung and colon, respectively, they detected a 50 percent increase in the virus' entry efficiency.

The researchers also investigated the efficacy of four different therapeutic antibodies that have been approved for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. They found that the B.1.617 variant was completely resistant against one of these antibodies and slightly less inhibited by another antibody.

In a third step, the scientists tested the efficacy of antibodies from the blood of recovered and vaccinated individuals. Here, they found a two- to threefold reduction in protection against the B.1.617 variant.

"Our study shows that this virus variant can infect lung and intestinal cells more efficiently, suggesting increased viral fitness," Markus Hoffmann, lead author of the study, summarizes the results. "In addition, the protective effect of antibodies is limited because they block the cell entry of B.1.617 less efficiently than that of the original virus. As a result, individuals who are not fully vaccinated or were infected a long time ago and thus produce low amounts of antibodies, may be poorly protected against infection with the B.1.617 variant.

Stefan Pöhlmann, Head of the Infection Biology Unit at the DPZ adds: "In order to prevent further spread of the B.1.617 variant, especially its subtype Delta, and to prevent the emergence of new virus variants it is advisable to quickly achieve full immunization of all people that are willing to be vaccinated. It is also necessary to investigate whether booster vaccinations with existing vaccines or vaccines optimized to target variants provide long-lasting and broad protection."

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Cell Reports

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cell Biology Immunology Infectious Diseases Coronavirus Cell (journal)
KEYWORDS
Cell Biology Virology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6038
Released: 21-Jul-2021 5:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
So. California ECMO Consortium Supports Patients on Life Support During Pandemic
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Many ICU Staff Have Experienced Mental Health Conditions in COVID-19 Pandemic
 Imperial College London

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time
 Deutsches Primatenzentrum

SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

A new study looks at building the needed communication network and the investment of resources necessary to sustain wastewater surveillance systems during a public health emergency, such as COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Monoclonal Antibodies Help COVID-19 Patients Avoid Hospitalization
 Mayo Clinic

In a large observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers have shown that two monoclonal antibodies administered separately helped prevent hospitalization in high-risk patients who became infected with COVID-19. The study also showed more hospitalizations were observed among patients with more comorbidities. The findings appear in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Comment
Newswise: 271141_web.jpg
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Traditional Japanese Food May Hold Building Blocks of COVID-19 Treatments
 Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Natto, a fermented soybean dish often served for breakfast in Japan, originated at the turn of the last millennium but may hold an answer to a modern problem: COVID-19, according to a new study based on cell cultures.

Comment
Newswise: Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
Released: 21-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
 Hackensack Meridian Health

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center with “Hometown Hero” Award for her guidance and leadership to medical staff through the pandemic and for developing critical COVID-19 patient care guidelines to treat the virus, as well as establishing a patient office-hours program for families to connect with each patient via iPads.

Comment
Newswise: Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
Released: 21-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
 Florida Atlantic University

Researchers are the first to model COVID-19 completion versus cessation in clinical trials using machine learning algorithms and ensemble learning. They collected 4,441 COVID-19 trials from ClinicalTrials.gov to build a testbed with 693 dimensional features created to represent each clinical trial. These computational methods can predict whether a COVID-19 clinical trial will be completed or terminated, withdrawn or suspended. Stakeholders can leverage the predictions to plan resources, reduce costs, and minimize the time of the clinical study.

Comment
Newswise: Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
Released: 21-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

A designated proning team -- composed of about 70 OR nurses, OR assistants and outpatient physical therapists -- became a key part of the COVID-19 care provided by Massachusetts General Hospital, responding around-the-clock to patients who needed turning and allowing critical care clinicians to focus on other aspects of care.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6038

close
1.4907