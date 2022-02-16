Newswise — (Feb. 16, 2022) – After two years of virtual conferences, the ATS 2022 International Conference will be live and in-person. San Francisco will play host to the largest gathering of scientists and clinicians in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Join us beginning Sunday, May 15* through Wednesday, May 18.

Register now to see how scientists have accelerated research and clinical applications across the spectrum of lung diseases, including COVID-19.

Know that your attendance is greatly anticipated and that we have health protocols in place to ensure we gather safely.

Plus, if you miss a session while in San Francisco, chances are it’s among the content featured on our On-Demand Highlights platform, which opens May 25.

*Journalists are welcome to cover the ATS 2022 Opening Ceremony on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Contact Ms. Dacia Morris, director of communications and marketing, at [email protected]. The ceremony is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

See you in San Francisco.

 

