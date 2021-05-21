Coronavirus News Source

Scripps Research Institute

Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 variants escape immune response

The findings provide direction for future vaccines or therapies that may offer broader protection against variants
21-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT, by Scripps Research Institute
favorite_border

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA--Fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, carry mutations that enable the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination. A new study from scientists at Scripps Research, along with collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands, has revealed key details of how these escape mutations work.

The scientists, whose study appears in Science, used structural biology techniques to map at high resolution how important classes of neutralizing antibodies bind to the original pandemic strain of SARS-CoV-2--and how the process is disrupted by mutations found in new variants first detected in Brazil, the United Kingdom, South Africa and India.

The research also highlights that several of these mutations are clustered in one site, known as the "receptor binding site," on the spike protein of the virus. Other sites on the receptor binding domain are unaffected.

"An implication of this study is that, in designing next-generation vaccines and antibody therapies, we should consider increasing the focus on other vulnerable sites on the virus that tend not to be affected by the mutations found in variants of concern," says co-lead author Meng Yuan, PhD.

Yuan is a postdoctoral research associate in the laboratory of senior author Ian Wilson, DPhil, Hansen Professor of Structural Biology and Chair of the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research.

How 'variants of concern' escape immune response

SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" include the UK's B.1.1.7 variants, South Africa's B.1.351 variants, Brazil's P.1 variants and India's B.1.617 variants. Some of these variants appear to be more infectious than the original Wuhan strain. Recent studies have found that antibody responses generated through natural infection to the original strain or via vaccination are less effective in neutralizing these variant strains.

Because of the variants' potential to spread and cause disease--perhaps in some cases, despite vaccination--scientists consider it urgent to discover how the variants manage to escape much of the prior immune response in the body, including the antibody response.

In the study, the researchers focused mainly on three mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: K417N, E484K and N501Y. Alone or in combination, these mutations are found in most major SARS-CoV-2 variants. All of the mutations are found in the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding site, which the where the virus attaches to host cells.

The researchers tested representative antibodies from the major classes that target the general area in and around the receptor binding site. They found that many of these antibodies lose their ability to effectively bind and neutralize the virus when the mutations are present.

Using structural imaging techniques, the team then mapped the relevant portion of the virus at atomic-scale resolution to examine how the mutations affect sites where antibodies otherwise would bind and neutralize the virus.

"This work provides a structural explanation for why antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccines or natural infection by the original pandemic strain are often ineffective against these variants of concern," Wilson says.

Zeroing in on points of vulnerability

The findings suggest that while antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding site can be very potent in neutralizing the original Wuhan strain, certain variants are able to escape--perhaps eventually necessitating updated vaccines.

At the same time, the study underlines the fact that the three key viral mutations, which SARS-CoV-2 seems inherently prone to develop, do not alter other vulnerable sites on the virus outside the receptor binding site. The researchers specifically showed that virus-neutralizing antibodies targeting two other areas outside the receptor binding site were largely unaffected by these three mutations.

This suggests that future vaccines and antibody-based treatments could provide broader protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants by eliciting or utilizing antibodies against parts of the virus that lie outside the receptor binding site. The researchers note that broad protection against variants may be necessary if, as seems likely, the virus becomes endemic in the human population.

The Wilson lab and collaborators in this study are continuing to study human antibody responses to variants of concern and hopes to identify strategies for broad protection against not only SARS-CoV-2 and its variants but also SARS-CoV-1 and other related, emergent coronaviruses.

###

The study, "Structural and functional ramifications of antigenic drift in recent SARS-CoV-2 variants" was authored by Meng Yuan, Deli Huang, Chang-Chun Lee, Nicholas Wu (co-lead authors), and by Abigail Jackson, Xueyong Zhu, Hejun Liu, Linghang Peng, Marit van Gils, Rogier Sanders, Dennis Burton, S. Momsen Reincke, Harald Prüss, Jakob Kreye, David Nemazee, Andrew Ward and Ian Wilson.

Support for the research was provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (OPP1170236, INV-004923), the National Institutes of Health (R00 AI139445, P01 AI110657, R01 AI132317, R01 AI142945), the German Research Foundation (PR 1274/3-1, PR 1274/5-1), the Helmholtz Association (HIL-A03 482, SO-097) and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (01GM1908D).

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Science

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Infectious/Emerging Diseases Vaccines
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5690
Released: 21-May-2021 5:25 PM EDT
Face masks effectively limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission
 Max-Planck-Institute for Chemistry

'Don't forget the mask' - although most people nowadays follow this advice, professionals express different opinions about the effectiveness of face masks.

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 variants escape immune response
 Scripps Research Institute

Fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, carry mutations that enable the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 25-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 21-May-2021 4:30 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 25-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 21-May-2021 3:55 PM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-Drugs-Chart-768x511.jpg
Released: 21-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Efforts to treat COVID-19 patients chronicled in UC Health medications data
 University of California, Irvine

Irvine, Calif., May 21, 2021 – A record of medicine utilization patterns assembled by an interdisciplinary team of researchers at the University of California, Irvine and the UC San Diego School of Medicine reveals the thought, care and scientific rigor clinicians at UC Health medical centers applied in their treatment of patients with COVID-19 in 2020.

Comment
Newswise: 265608_web.jpg
Released: 21-May-2021 1:50 PM EDT
A novel defense mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 discovered
 Hokkaido University

Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I.

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 1:50 PM EDT
A novel defense mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 discovered
 Hokkaido University

Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I.

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Fadiga, percepção de comprometimento cognitivo e transtornos do humor estão associados à síndrome pós-COVID-19, revela estudo da Mayo Clinic
 Mayo Clinic

Pacientes diagnosticados com síndrome pós COVID-19, também conhecida como "PCS", "síndrome de COVID de longa duração" e "sequelas pós-agudas de SARS COV-2", apresentam sintomas como transtornos de humor, fadiga e comprometimento cognitivo que podem afetar negativamente o retorno ao trabalho e a retomada de atividades normais.

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 1:30 PM EDT
妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 临床研究发现，疲劳、认知障碍和心境障碍与COVID-19后综合征有关
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际学报(Mayo Clinic Proceedings)上发表的一项妙佑医疗国际研究表明，被诊断为COVID-19后综合征（也被称为“PCS”、“COVID-19长期综合征”和“SARS-COV-2急性长期症状”）的患者会出现心境障碍、疲劳和认知障碍等症状，可能会对复工和恢复正常活动产生负面影响

Comment
Released: 21-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Are businesses violating HIPAA if they ask their patrons if they've been vaccinated? No.
 Newswise

As business rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless patron if they've been vaccinated has come into focus. Vaccine opponents, including members of the U.S. Congress, are once again claiming that the HIPAA federal privacy law protects individuals from being asked about their vaccination status. We find this claim to be false.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5690

close
1.17583