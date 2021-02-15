Coronavirus News Source

Serving California: CSU Establishes COVID Vaccination Sites Across the State

Supporting its mission of public service, the CSU is hosting vaccination clinics statewide to help end the pandemic.
15-Feb-2021
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Newswise — Aof February 11, eight of the 23 California State University campuses across the state are serving as COVID-19 vaccine distribution sitesand more are expected to come online in the near futureWhether in partnership with county health agencies, third-party health vendors or the federal government, the CSU is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its students, staff and the communities in which campuses serve.  

Just as his predecessor was guided by the twin North Stars of safeguarding the health of students, staff and faculty while enabling degree progress at the start of the pandemic, CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro has adopted this guiding principle as the university plans for more in-person instruction and activities.  

“The CSU encourages all who are eligible and able to participate in the important COVID-vaccine programs as they become available. By each of us doing our part, we will reach the herd immunity that will be foundational to our collective return to a new normal,” said Chancellor Castro.  

While many of the CSU-based vaccination sites are operated by county agencies, staff at the participating campuses have played a pivotal role in coordinating logistics and communications for these critical services, often on short notice. “I appreciate the cooperation and collaboration of all of our campuses as we help the state move forward and recover from the pandemic,” Castro added. 

The CSU’s COVID-19 vaccination support varies on each of the participating campuses: Many are offering facilities and space for health agencies to oversee operations, while some campuses have become authorized vaccine providers themselves.  

One authorized provider is Sacramento State, which is currently vaccinating eligible tiers of the community​ in partnership with the Sacramento County Department of Health. Sacramento State officials began preparing for the program in 2020, using prior experience administering flu vaccinations as a model. (Visit the county department of health website​ for more information.)

Meanwhile, Cal State Long Beach was the first CSU to establish its own vaccination program exclusively for members of the campus community, in partnership with the City of Long Beach.  

And in an effort to reach underrepresented communities in Los Angeles that have been disproportionately affected by the virus, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) is establishing a large-scale community vaccination center on the Cal State LA campus. The site is expected to be operational by February 16. (To find out when you will be eligible to receive the vaccine, visit MyTurn.) 

Additional campuses involved in the statewide vaccine rollout include CSUN, Cal Poly Pomona, San Diego State, San Francisco State, CSU San Marcos and Stanislaus State. 

See how CSU health care heroes have served on the frontlines, from vaccination clinics to hospitals, and learn how faculty and students from across disciplines continue the fight against COVID-19. ​

