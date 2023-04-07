About The Study: This national-level analysis found substantial adverse maternal outcomes among pregnant patients with COVID-19 infection at delivery during the early pandemic in the U.S. Specifically, the odds of severe respiratory complications were increased among pregnant patients with COVID-19 infection at delivery.

Authors: Koji Matsuo, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.7149)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

