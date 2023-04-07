About The Study: This national-level analysis found substantial adverse maternal outcomes among pregnant patients with COVID-19 infection at delivery during the early pandemic in the U.S. Specifically, the odds of severe respiratory complications were increased among pregnant patients with COVID-19 infection at delivery. 

Authors: Koji Matsuo, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.  

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.7149)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

JAMA Network Open

Research Results
All Journal News Infectious Diseases OBGYN Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Women's Health Coronavirus JAMA
KEYWORDS
covid 19 Pregnancy Complications patient monitoring
