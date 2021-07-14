Coronavirus News Source

Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19
14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT, by University of Fukui
favorite_border

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly transmissible, with nasal passages being the target of original infection. The nasal passage also shows the highest expression of ACE2, a protein that has been widely linked with increased susceptibility to COVID-19. Now, scientists from Japan have found that nasal inflammation can influence susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. They also identified the use of short chain fatty acids as a potential COVID-19 management strategy.

Humans are no stranger to coronavirus (CoV) pandemics. Just like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), another member of the coronavirus family—SARS-CoV—caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic across parts of Asia in 2003. But, its spread was contained way faster than COVID-19. So, what makes SARS-CoV-2 so contagious?

Both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses bear “spike proteins” which get inside our cells by binding to a protein called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) that is found in our cells. However, the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein has been found to have a higher binding affinity (10 to 20 times that of SARS-CoV) to ACE2, thus establishing a link between the pathogen and the protein.

Interestingly, recent studies have shown that patients with COVID-19 who have rhinosinusitis (i.e., inflammation of the nose) have a low risk of hospitalization. Moreover, the expression of ACE2 was reduced in patients with rhinosinusitis. Coincidentally, another study has shown that short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), produced by bacteria in the gut have beneficial effects in allergy and viral infections. These separate findings prompted an investigation of the effect that SCFAs in the nasal cavity against SARS-CoV-2 infection by scientists from the University of Fukui, Japan, led by Dr. Tetsuji Takabayashi.

In a new study published in the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy, the scientists attempted to understand the effect of SCFAs on ACE2 expression in the nasal passage, and the potential impact on COVID-19 infection. “This is the first report that short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) effectively reduce the ACE2 levels in human airway epithelial cells,” remarks Dr. Takabayashi.

To understand the status of ACE2 expression in patients with allergies, the researchers studied the levels of ACE2 in the inner lining of the nose in patients with seasonal allergic rhinitis induced by Japanese cedar pollen (SAR-JCP) and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Using techniques like real time-PCR to quantify the expression of ACE2, the researchers found that there was no increase in ACE2 expression in in patients with SAR-JCP, whereas it was decreased in patients with CRS.

To better understand the effect of SCFAs on ACE2 expression, the researchers cultured nasal epithelial cells and exposed them to either SFCA and double-stranded RNA (similar to the nuclear material found in some viruses and known to enhance ACE2 expression). Upon examining the expression of ACE2, the researchers saw that the SFCAs had suppressed ACE2 expression in the presence of the RNA as well.

These results suggest that SFCAs has potential therapeutic applications against COVID-19. Dr. Takabayashi explains, “The nasal mucosa exhibits the highest ACE2 expression among human organs and hence is a prominent target of original infection. Therefore, the development of strategies to downregulate ACE2 expression in nasal epithelial cells could reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission and be useful as a novel therapeutic approach.”

The team’s timely findings will certainly aid in our fight against COVID-19.

Reference
Title of original paper:Regulation of the expression of SARS-CoV-2 receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme in nasal mucosa
Journal American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy
DOI:10.1177/19458924211027798

About University of Fukui, Japan
The University of Fukui is a preeminent research institution with robust undergraduate and graduate schools focusing on education, medical and science, engineering, and global and community studies. The university conducts cutting-edge research and strives to nurture human resources capable of contributing to society on the local, national, and global level.

Website: https://www.u-fukui.ac.jp/eng/

About Senior Assistant Professor Tetsuji Takabayashi
Dr. Tetsuji Takabayashi is Senior Assistant Professor at the Division of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Sensory and Locomotor Medicine, University of Fukui. His research interests include airway allergic inflammation, allergic rhinitis, and sinusitis. He has authored numerous papers on these topics.

About Professor Shigeharu Fujieda
Dr. Shigeharu Fujieda is the Dean at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Fukui, Japan. He was once a researcher at the Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergy of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Since 2002, he was appointed as a Professor at the Division of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Sensory and Locomotor Medicine, University of Fukui. His main research interests are allergic rhinitis, eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis, and cancer biology. He also works on immunotherapy for allergic rhinitis, having published over 100 papers on these topics. His research achievements have been covered by many media outlets.

About Senior Assistant Professor Kanako Yoshida
Dr. Kanako Yoshida is a Senior Assistant Professor at the Division of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Sensory and Locomotor Medicine, University of Fukui. Her research interests include airway allergic inflammation.

Funding information
This study was supported by a Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research 328 (KAKENHI) (C) Grant Number 20K09686.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cell Biology Chemistry Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Public Health Coronavirus Allergies Respiratory Diseases and Disorders All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5993
Released: 15-Jul-2021 3:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Identification of Over 200 Long COVID Symptoms Prompts Call for UK Screening Programme
 University College London

Patients who experience long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems*, in the largest international study of 'long-haulers' to date, led by UCL scientists together with a patient-led research collaborative.

Comment
Newswise: What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Researchers at Stanford and Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry have developed virus-killing molecules called peptoids. The technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Common Medication Used to Reduce Cholesterol Levels May Reduce COVID-19 Severity
 University of California San Diego Health

Using anonymized medical records from a national registry, UC San Diego researchers confirm earlier findings that statins may substantially minimize adverse outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Pandemic Layoffs Pushed Hospitality Workers to Leave Industry
 Washington State University

The psychological toll of losing a job due to COVID-19 caused many young hotel and restaurant workers to consider changing careers, according to a Washington State University study.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:25 AM EDT
New Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Provides Effective Option for Low- to Mid-Income Countries
 Emory Health Sciences

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective against SARS-COV-2 and promises to be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries.

Comment
Newswise: Hopkins Med News Update
Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Hopkins Med News Update
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

NEWS STORIES IN THIS ISSUE: - Johns Hopkins Medicine Celebrates Its Contributions to Keto Therapy as Diet Turns 100 - COVID-19 News: Can Dietary Supplements Help the Immune System Fight Coronavirus Infection? - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Develop Physician Training to Prevent Gun Injuries, Deaths - COVID-19 News: Study Says Pandemic Impaired Reporting of Infectious Diseases - Johns Hopkins Medicine Helps Create Treatment Guide for Neurodegenerative Disorders - Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Says, ‘Get Kids Required Vaccines Before Going Back to School’﻿

Comment
14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Black, Latinx People Confident in COVID-19 Safety Precautions but Skeptical About Vaccines
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Black and Latinx people intensely sought information on COVID-19 and engaged in public health measures such as mask-wearing and testing due to devastating experiences during the pandemic but are still skeptical about vaccines, according to a Rutgers study.

Comment
Newswise: 270673_web.jpg
Released: 15-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
 Hokkaido University

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5993

close
1.33578