Coronavirus News Source

Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19
14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT, by University of Fukui
favorite_border

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, is highly transmissible, with nasal passages being the target of original infection. The nasal passage also shows the highest expression of ACE2, a protein that has been widely linked with increased susceptibility to COVID-19. Now, scientists from Japan have found that nasal inflammation can influence susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. They also identified the use of short chain fatty acids as a potential COVID-19 management strategy.

Humans are no stranger to coronavirus (CoV) pandemics. Just like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), another member of the coronavirus family—SARS-CoV—caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic across parts of Asia in 2003. But, its spread was contained way faster than COVID-19. So, what makes SARS-CoV-2 so contagious?

Both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses bear “spike proteins” which get inside our cells by binding to a protein called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) that is found in our cells. However, the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein has been found to have a higher binding affinity (10 to 20 times that of SARS-CoV) to ACE2, thus establishing a link between the pathogen and the protein.

Interestingly, recent studies have shown that patients with COVID-19 who have rhinosinusitis (i.e., inflammation of the nose) have a low risk of hospitalization. Moreover, the expression of ACE2 was reduced in patients with rhinosinusitis. Coincidentally, another study has shown that short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), produced by bacteria in the gut have beneficial effects in allergy and viral infections. These separate findings prompted an investigation of the effect that SCFAs in the nasal cavity against SARS-CoV-2 infection by scientists from the University of Fukui, Japan, led by Dr. Tetsuji Takabayashi.

In a new study published in the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy, the scientists attempted to understand the effect of SCFAs on ACE2 expression in the nasal passage, and the potential impact on COVID-19 infection. “This is the first report that short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) effectively reduce the ACE2 levels in human airway epithelial cells,” remarks Dr. Takabayashi.

To understand the status of ACE2 expression in patients with allergies, the researchers studied the levels of ACE2 in the inner lining of the nose in patients with seasonal allergic rhinitis induced by Japanese cedar pollen (SAR-JCP) and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Using techniques like real time-PCR to quantify the expression of ACE2, the researchers found that there was no increase in ACE2 expression in in patients with SAR-JCP, whereas it was decreased in patients with CRS.

To better understand the effect of SCFAs on ACE2 expression, the researchers cultured nasal epithelial cells and exposed them to either SFCA and double-stranded RNA (similar to the nuclear material found in some viruses and known to enhance ACE2 expression). Upon examining the expression of ACE2, the researchers saw that the SFCAs had suppressed ACE2 expression in the presence of the RNA as well.

These results suggest that SFCAs has potential therapeutic applications against COVID-19. Dr. Takabayashi explains, “The nasal mucosa exhibits the highest ACE2 expression among human organs and hence is a prominent target of original infection. Therefore, the development of strategies to downregulate ACE2 expression in nasal epithelial cells could reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission and be useful as a novel therapeutic approach.”

The team’s timely findings will certainly aid in our fight against COVID-19.

Reference
Title of original paper:Regulation of the expression of SARS-CoV-2 receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme in nasal mucosa
Journal American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy
DOI:10.1177/19458924211027798

About University of Fukui, Japan
The University of Fukui is a preeminent research institution with robust undergraduate and graduate schools focusing on education, medical and science, engineering, and global and community studies. The university conducts cutting-edge research and strives to nurture human resources capable of contributing to society on the local, national, and global level.

Website: https://www.u-fukui.ac.jp/eng/

About Senior Assistant Professor Tetsuji Takabayashi
Dr. Tetsuji Takabayashi is Senior Assistant Professor at the Division of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Sensory and Locomotor Medicine, University of Fukui. His research interests include airway allergic inflammation, allergic rhinitis, and sinusitis. He has authored numerous papers on these topics.

About Professor Shigeharu Fujieda
Dr. Shigeharu Fujieda is the Dean at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Fukui, Japan. He was once a researcher at the Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergy of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Since 2002, he was appointed as a Professor at the Division of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Sensory and Locomotor Medicine, University of Fukui. His main research interests are allergic rhinitis, eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis, and cancer biology. He also works on immunotherapy for allergic rhinitis, having published over 100 papers on these topics. His research achievements have been covered by many media outlets.

About Senior Assistant Professor Kanako Yoshida
Dr. Kanako Yoshida is a Senior Assistant Professor at the Division of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Sensory and Locomotor Medicine, University of Fukui. Her research interests include airway allergic inflammation.

Funding information
This study was supported by a Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research 328 (KAKENHI) (C) Grant Number 20K09686.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cell Biology Chemistry Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Public Health Coronavirus Allergies Respiratory Diseases and Disorders All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5981
Newswise: COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

A study shows for the first time that people with cirrhosis who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccination gain important protection against more serious outcomes like hospitalization and death. At the same time, however, the vaccines offer less protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and take longer to take effect in this population.

Comment
Newswise: Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
 University of Vermont

Findings from an international multicenter trials showed that while a full dose of heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low-dose heparin, therapeutic heparin did reduce the odds of all-cause death by 78 percent.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:20 PM EDT
University of Chicago Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
 University of Chicago Medical Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection
 University of Fukui

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-uptick-triggers-concern
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern
 Cedars-Sinai

A month after the governor eased pandemic restrictions, it feels almost like a normal summer in Southern California's crowded restaurants, airplanes and beaches.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
Released: 14-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
 Chulalongkorn University

As the COVID-19 outbreaks continue to skyrocket with new clusters in numerous dark red areas in many provinces across the country, a research team led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sanchai Payungporn, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, has, therefore, accelerated the development of the innovative COVID-19 screening kits – “COVID-19 SCAN” that are convenient, fast, inexpensive, with efficiency, accuracy close to the Real-time PCR standards mandated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Comment
13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person
 American Educational Research Association (AERA)

New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations
 University of Connecticut

The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Two teams of researchers using the Advanced Photon Source identified existing drugs — one used to treat cancer, the other an anti-seizure medication — that may work as treatments for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5981

close
2.93911