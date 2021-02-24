SHRO Professor to Discuss Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine in Virtual Event with Columbia University Harriman Institute

Coronavirus News Source

Newswise — Enrico Bucci, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor and long-time international collaborator with the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) at Temple University, will participate in a panel hosted by Columbia University's Harriman Institute on Monday, March 8, 2021, to discuss Russia's "Sputnik V" COVID-19 vaccine.

The panel of experts will discuss recent trials that have demonstrated efficacy for the vaccine, despite an early release in August 2020 which was met with skepticism by the international community.

The details on the event, via the Harriman Institute:

VIRTUAL EVENT. SPUTNIK V AND RUSSIA’S NEW VACCINE POLITICS: DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN POLICY DIMENSIONS

Monday, March 8, 2021

12:00pm ET

Zoom Webinar & Facebook Live

This event will be held virtually as a Zoom webinar and streamed via YouTube Live. There will be no in-person event.

Register here for the Zoom webinar, or tune in on YouTube Live.

Join us for a meeting of the New York-Russia Public Policy Series, co-hosted by the Harriman Institute at Columbia University and the New York University Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s announcement in August 2020 that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine—Sputnik V—generated much fanfare domestically but was initially met with skepticism among expert global scientific communities. Now, with more published results from trials, we see wider acceptance of the claims of the vaccine’s efficacy and a surging global demand for the vaccine from around the world. Please join this distinguished panel of researchers and commentators as we explore how the vaccine was developed in Russia, the issues surrounding its scientific review, and how the Kremlin is now incorporating “vaccine diplomacy” into its broader foreign policy strategy.

This event is supported by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

SPEAKERS

Enrico Bucci, Adjunct Professor of Biology; Director of the System Biology program of the Sbarro Health Research Organization, Temple University

Judyth Twigg, Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University

Joshua Yaffa, correspondent for The New Yorker based in Moscow

Alexandra Yatsyk, University of Tartu

Moderated by:

Alexander Cooley, Director of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University

Joshua Tucker, Director of the Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia, New York University

Event Video

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

The Sbarro Health Research Organization is a non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and related chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism (www.shro.org)

 

SHRO Professor to Discuss Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine in Virtual Event with Columbia University Harriman Institute
