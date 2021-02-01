Coronavirus News Source

Socioeconomic, demographic and urban factors influence the spread of COVID-19

A study carried out by Universitat Rovira i Virgili researchers in various districts of Barcelona confirms that the impact of the virus depends on the characteristics of each area
1-Feb-2021 4:20 PM EST, by Universitat Rovira i Virgili
favorite_border

Newswise — Per capita income, population volume and density, the structure of cities, transport infrastructure or whether districts have their own schools are all factors that can affect the spread of COVID-19. This has been confirmed by a study carried out in 73 districts in Barcelona by researchers from the departments of Geography and Economics of the Universitat Rovira i Virgili, the results of which have been published in the Journal of Public Health. The research reveals that the analysis of the characteristics of every district can facilitate decisions on the specific measures to be applied to individual districts in an attempt to effectively reduce the rate of infection.

To carry out the study, the researchers analysed the data provided by the Public Health Agency of Barcelona on the 41,606 people who were infected with the coronavirus during the first two waves of the pandemic in the 73 districts of the capital. Work was done in two different time periods to differentiate the two waves: the first was from 26 February to 15 July and the second was from 16 July to 16 October. This information showed how the individuals in the city were distributed and whether the positive cases followed some sort of territorial pattern in the sense that levels would be low or high in neighbouring districts.

The study found that the characteristics of every district had a direct impact on the spread of the virus. "The results of the model are clear: particular characteristics show that the virus has particular effects in both waves: for example, the higher the population density is, the more cases there are, and the higher the average income is, the fewer cases there are," explains Josep Maria Arauzo, professor of the URV's Department of Economics and one of the authors of the study.

But the study also shows that in the two waves the collective behaviour of the population was different, which may explain why the virus spread differently in different areas. In this regard, the population structure plays a key role since in the first wave the percentage of positive cases was highest among senior citizens. However, as soon as greater social interaction was allowed and the shortcomings of managing nursing homes had been detected, the highest numbers of infections were found in those districts with a younger population while the number of infections in districts with older populations decreased. "We also observed that the presence of educational institutions increased the number of infections, not because of organisational in these institutions but because of the interactions that took place outside them," points out Aaron Gutiérrez, a researcher from the URV's Department of Geography.

"The study shows the importance of taking local differences into account when adopting measures to efficiently combat the pandemic since if the same measures are applied equally in all places these differences will mean that their effects are quite different," concludes the researcher Antoni Domènech.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Public Health

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Economics Geology Healthcare Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Social/Behavioral Science Health Care Public Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4719
Released: 2-Feb-2021 8:55 AM EST
COVID Vaccine Distribution Under New Management: Live Expert Panel: February 4, 2PM ET
 Newswise

Experts will discuss and take questions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Comment
Released: 2-Feb-2021 12:05 AM EST
U.S. Adults Report Highest Stress Level Since Early Days of the Covid-19 Pandemic
 American Psychological Association (APA)

As the U.S. confronts a bitter election season, political unrest and violence, a shaky economy, and a soaring death toll due to COVID-19, 84% of U.S. adults say the country has serious societal issues that we need to address, according to a new poll.

Comment
Newswise: Neutrons probe molecular behavior of proposed COVID-19 drug candidates
Released: 1-Feb-2021 6:45 PM EST
Neutrons probe molecular behavior of proposed COVID-19 drug candidates
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Using neutron experiments and computer simulations, researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory delved into how some of the proposed COVID-19 drug candidates behave at the molecular scale when exposed to water.

Comment
Released: 1-Feb-2021 4:50 PM EST
COVID unemployment assistance puts food on the table: BU study
 Boston University School of Medicine

Another wave of COVID-19 is putting millions out of work, while tens of millions more remain unemployed, and Congress debates aid.

Comment
Released: 1-Feb-2021 4:20 PM EST
Socioeconomic, demographic and urban factors influence the spread of COVID-19
 Universitat Rovira i Virgili

Per capita income, population volume and density, the structure of cities, transport infrastructure or whether districts have their own schools are all factors that can affect the spread of COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: Rush Respiratory Care Team Honored for its Impact
Released: 1-Feb-2021 4:05 PM EST
Rush Respiratory Care Team Honored for its Impact
 Rush University Medical Center

Recently awarded two APEX Recognition Awards, respiratory therapists at Rush are advancing COVID-19 treatment.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 3-Feb-2021 8:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 1-Feb-2021 3:35 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 3-Feb-2021 8:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise:Video Embedded the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccines
VIDEO
Released: 1-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST
The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccines
 Cedars-Sinai

The COVID-19 vaccines have been described by many as the light at the end of the tunnel and the best tool we have to stop this pandemic. But along with the vaccine rollout, there have been a number of myths circulating about their safety and effectiveness. To set the record straight, Cedars-Sinai's Newsroom talked with Priya Soni, MD, a pediatrician and an infectious disease specialist.
Released: 1-Feb-2021 1:50 PM EST
Lawrence Livermore’s Popular Lecture Series Goes Virtual To Cover COVID-19
 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's popular lecture series, "Science on Saturday," is going virtual in 2021 with the theme “Combating COVID-19.”

Comment
Released: 1-Feb-2021 12:55 PM EST
Computer model makes strides in search for COVID-19 treatments
 Ohio State University

A new deep-learning model that can predict how human genes and medicines will interact has identified at least 10 compounds that may hold promise as treatments for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4719

close
1.61904