Coronavirus News Source

Spike in use of online communication apps could be driven by isolation during COVID-19

26-Jan-2021 1:10 PM EST, by Nanyang Technological University
favorite_border

Newswise — The use of online messaging and social media apps among Singapore residents has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) study has found.

Three in four respondents (75%) said that their use of WhatsApp during the pandemic increased. This was followed by Telegram (60.3%), Facebook (60.2%) and Instagram (59.7%).

Accompanying this spike is videoconferencing fatigue, found the NTU Singapore study, which surveyed 1,606 Singapore residents from 17 to 31 December last year. Nearly one in two Singapore residents (44%) said they felt drained from videoconferencing activities, which became more frequent during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some 86% of the respondents reported that their use of videoconferencing tools increased during the pandemic.

The increased use of online communication tools could in part be driven by feelings of isolation, said the researchers. When asked how often they felt they lacked companionship, 35% of the respondents indicated they have felt this way sometimes, while 19% felt this way often or very often. Some 32% also reported feeling left out sometimes, while 18% said they felt left out often or very often.

The nationwide online study looking at the new normal following the COVID-19 outbreak is commissioned by the Centre for Information Integrity and the Internet (IN-cube), a new research centre at NTU's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information (WKWSCI) and conducted by a local polling company.

Associate Professor Edson C. Tandoc Jr., the Director at IN-cube, said: "The significant correlation between the use of online communication tools and feelings of isolation from the survey results may help explain why most of our respondents reported an increase in their use of online communication tools in the past few months, as they turn to these tools to feel connected to others even when physical interactions have to be limited.

"Social interaction through these online communication tools definitely brings about new challenges. Some may feel as if they are always on call at work or among their friends. Others may be uncomfortable with turning their cameras on during a video call or may not have a stable internet connection. With these difficulties and limitations in mind, we need to be mindful of our expectations of others when we are using these tools or when we ask others to use them."

Cautious optimism about the COVID-19 situation

The IN-cube survey also found that nearly two in three (63.1%) Singapore residents think that the COVID-19 situation will improve this year, with six in 10 (60.6%) looking forward to travel out of Singapore.

One in four respondents also indicated plans to make high-value purchases after the pandemic, such as buying luxury bags, cars or property.

However, this optimism about the COVID-19 situation improving comes with a tinge of caution. Some 68.7% said they would likely or very likely continue to avoid places with large public gatherings while 68.5% said they would continue to engage in social distancing even after the pandemic is over.

Face masks may also remain commonplace, as 64% said they would continue to wear face masks outdoors even after COVID-19, while 62% said they are likely or very likely to continue to work from home whenever possible, even after the pandemic.

NTU Assistant Professor Edmund Lee, Assistant Director at IN-cube, said: "The intention of Singaporeans to avoid large public gatherings - even though they believe that COVID-19 situation will improve - is a positive indication that people are still remaining vigilant as they adapt to the new normal.

"The challenge is how we can avoid becoming victims of our own success, ensuring that people do not get 'COVID-19 fatigue' and let their guard down as Singapore gradually opens up to the world."

Launched today, IN-cube aims to contribute to promoting information integrity - the creation and sharing of accurate, reliable, and relevant information - in online spaces, especially in an era of misinformation and disinformation, through timely, rigorous, and relevant research that links academics, policymakers, industry players, and the public.

Professor Joseph Liow, Dean of NTU's College of Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences said: "In this age of fake news, understanding why people seek information, how they do it, and how they use the information is therefore important. For instance, it is important to track an increase in the use of social media and messaging apps, since these spaces are also breeding grounds for fake news. Through IN-cube, we hope to keep track of information behaviour in Singapore on a regular basis and understand their implications, such as on our well-being, and also tackle the issues that arise in a timely and relevant manner. This study by IN-cube about the new normal, looking into public sentiments, is just the first step."

Assoc Prof Tandoc, who is also from NTU WKWSCI, said: "Our collective experience of this pandemic as a community will have long-term effects on our social behaviour and interactions. This is something we are interested to find out and hope to keep track of at our new research centre, especially as health experts warn of future pandemics if we keep up with the same human activities that drive climate change and biodiversity loss. We believe that documenting long-term behavioural changes due to COVID-19 can inform policy and industry, such as how we respond as a community to accelerating shifts to online shopping and e-learning as well as to increased reliance on online tools for information."

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Internet Trends Mental Health Psychology and Psychiatry Social Media Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Mental Health Social/Behavioral Science Public Health Infectious/Emerging Diseases
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4662
Released: 26-Jan-2021 1:10 PM EST
Spike in use of online communication apps could be driven by isolation during COVID-19
 Nanyang Technological University

The use of online messaging and social media apps among Singapore residents has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) study has found.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 12:35 PM EST
Using candy to sniff out probable cases of COVID-19
 Ohio State University

Scientists have proposed that using a cheap and simple product – hard candy – to screen for the loss of taste and smell in populations at risk for COVID-19 exposure may help detect probable positive cases in otherwise asymptomatic people.

Comment
Newswise: Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
Released: 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST
Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Vaccines take time to work. After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, it takes a while for the immune system to fully respond and provide protection from the virus. For the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, it takes up to two weeks after the second shot to become appropriately protected.

Comment
Newswise: Microwaves Used to Deactivate Coronavirus, Flu, Other Aerosolized Viruses
22-Jan-2021 2:25 PM EST
Microwaves Used to Deactivate Coronavirus, Flu, Other Aerosolized Viruses
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

As the pandemic continues, scientists are increasingly focused on developing methods to assist in decontaminating surfaces and spaces. In Review of Scientific Instruments, researchers report on experimental tools capable of presenting electromagnetic waves to an aerosol mixture with the capability to vary power, energy, and frequency of the electromagnetic exposure. The researchers seek to better characterize the threshold levels of microwave energy needed to inactivate aerosolized viral particles and reduce their ability to spread infection.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded air-purifiers-may-do-more-harm-than-good-in-confined-spaces-with-airborne-viruses
VIDEO
25-Jan-2021 10:00 AM EST
Air Purifiers May Do More Harm Than Good in Confined Spaces with Airborne Viruses
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

The positions of air inlets and outlets in confined spaces, such as elevators, greatly affect airborne virus transmission. In Physics of Fluids, researchers show air purifiers may actually increase the spread. They use ultraviolet radiation to kill viruses and other microbes, but they also circulate air, sucking it in and exhausting cleaned air. This adds to overall circulation.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 10:05 AM EST
Association for Molecular Pathology Reinforces Continued Commitment to Improving National Diagnostic Testing Response for Current COVID-19 Pandemic and Future Emerging Outbreaks
 Association for Molecular Pathology

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today announced the formation of the AMP COVID Response (ACR) Steering Committee to help coordinate and communicate the organization’s continued efforts to guide diagnostic testing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for future emerging outbreaks.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 9:40 AM EST
Hospital worker flu shots could mean fewer deaths
 University of Georgia

Research from the University of Georgia shows that state laws promoting flu vaccinations for hospital workers can substantially reduce the number of influenza-related deaths.

Comment
Newswise: A Free App Can Help School and College Administrators Contain COVID-19 This Semester
Released: 26-Jan-2021 8:55 AM EST
A Free App Can Help School and College Administrators Contain COVID-19 This Semester
 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 7:55 AM EST
NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute to test Allarity Therapeutics drug as potential therapy for new, highly infectious Coronavirus Variant B117
 Northern Arizona University

The testing plan for the "British variant" is based on findings of pre-clinical tests showing stenoparib blocks infection and the replication of SARS-CoV-2, as recently published in peer-reviewed journal mBio.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 7:40 AM EST
恢复期血浆抗体水平与COVID-19致死风险
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员和合作者发现，在未使用呼吸机的COVID-19住院患者中，输注含高水平抗体的恢复期血浆与COVID-19死亡率下降有关。研究结果“恢复期血浆抗体水平与COVID-19致死风险”于2021年1月13日发表在《New England Journal of Medicine》（新英格兰医学杂志）上。

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4662

close
1.30215