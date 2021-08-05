Coronavirus News Source

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

Statement: Employers Need to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Healthcare Workforce

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses issues statement calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers
5-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT, by American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)
favorite_border

Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has released a statement calling for all healthcare and long-term-care employers to require every member of the healthcare team – employees and credentialed and contracted providers – to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the statement, the organization calls for mandatory vaccination, except when medically contraindicated, as a necessary response to the grave threat of COVID-19 and the massive burden it creates for acute and critical care units and local communities.

“AACN has previously held that vaccination decisions are best left up to the individual,” the statement says. “In this unique case, we believe mandated vaccination is the best path to support the physical safety of patients, nurses, their colleagues, and their families and a means to prevent further trauma and moral injury imposed by the pandemic on our healthcare workforce.” 

The call for mandatory vaccination aligns with the decisions of more than 80 major healthcare organizations, including the American Nurses Association and the American Medical Association, which have recently called for similar action.

“To be effective, the COVID-19 vaccine must be received by a large percentage of the population. Our healthcare community is exhausted. We support efforts that will help bring this pandemic to a close and allow our healthcare professionals time to recover and return to normal practice,” said AACN President Beth Wathen.

Throughout the pandemic, AACN has provided clinical resources, advocacy, educational materials, insights and innovations to support nurses caring for patients with COVID-19. The organization will continue to share information from reliable sources as knowledge about COVID-19 and related vaccines evolves.

Read the full statement online.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 27071 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare In the Workplace Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Nurses vaccinating health care workers vaccination mandate
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6133
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Should COVID-19 Vaccination Be Mandatory for Health and Care Staff?
 BMJ

Italy, France, and Greece have made covid-19 vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers, and England is making it compulsory for care home workers and consulting on whether to extend this to healthcare workers and other social care staff.

Comment
Newswise: Organ Transplant Recipients Significantly Protected by COVID-19 Vaccination
Released: 5-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Organ Transplant Recipients Significantly Protected by COVID-19 Vaccination
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego researchers report that solid organ transplant recipients who were vaccinated experienced an almost 80 percent reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated counterparts during the same time.

Comment
Newswise: Statement: Employers Need to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Healthcare Workforce
Released: 5-Aug-2021 1:30 PM EDT
Statement: Employers Need to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Healthcare Workforce
 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses calls for all healthcare and long-term-care employers to require every member of the healthcare team to be vaccinated against COVID-19, except when medically contraindicated.

Comment
Newswise: 17d548cf-cfe0-4673
Released: 5-Aug-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Heads Reveal How ‘Overwhelming’ Government Guidance Held Schools Back as COVID Hit
 University of Cambridge

Headteachers and school leaders have described how an ‘avalanche’ of confused and shifting Government guidance severely impeded schools during the critical first months of COVID lockdown in a new study.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 10:55 AM EDT
AMSSM Partners with White House and 11 Organizations to Encourage Vaccine Conversations During Sports Physicals
 American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM)

AMSSM and 11 other leading sports and medical organizations signed on to a consensus statement to encourage healthcare providers to include conversations about COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the pre-participation physical.

Comment
Newswise: August Issue of Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Includes Diet-Associated NAFLD Risk and Increased Risk of Mortality from COVID-19 Among PPI Users
Released: 5-Aug-2021 9:25 AM EDT
August Issue of Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Includes Diet-Associated NAFLD Risk and Increased Risk of Mortality from COVID-19 Among PPI Users
 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG)

The August issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes clinical discussions of diet-associated NAFLD risk and increased risk of mortality from COVID-19 among PPI users. In addition, this issue features clinical research and reviews on IBS, gender barriers for CRC screening, hepatitis C, eosinophilic esophagitis, and more.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Research Reveals that Flu Shot Protects Against Severe Effects of COVID-19
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

In a newly published study, physician-scientists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have shown that the flu vaccine may provide vital protection against COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT
Persistent COVID-19 Infections in Immunocompromised People May Give Rise to Variants of Concern
 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

In an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Medicine, the U.S. Military HIV Research Program and the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina urged increased attention to persistent COVID-19 infections in immunocompromised people.

Comment
Newswise: Novel Model Predicts COVID-19 Outbreak Two Weeks Ahead of Time
Released: 5-Aug-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Novel Model Predicts COVID-19 Outbreak Two Weeks Ahead of Time
Florida Atlantic University

People’s social behavior, reflected in their mobility data, is providing scientists with a way to forecast the spread of COVID-19 nationwide at the county level. Researchers have developed the first data-driven deep learning model with the potential to predict an outbreak in COVID-19 cases two weeks in advance. Feeding the mobility data to epidemiological forecasting models helps to estimate COVID-19 growth as well as evaluating the effects of government policies such as mandating masks on the spread of COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6133

close
17.01618