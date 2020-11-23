Coronavirus News Source

University of California San Diego

Stimulus Relief Funds Increase Social Distancing to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Findings suggest economically vulnerable households need to leave the house more to work
23-Nov-2020 5:20 PM EST, by University of California San Diego
favorite_border

Newswise — As case rates of COVID-19 reach new heights across the nation, many states and cities are tightening stay-at-home restrictions to stop the spread. New research suggests that that those suffering from economic hardships are less likely comply with new stay-at-home orders; however, these same U.S. residents would be more likely to adhere to the new public health guidelines if their households received stimulus funds.

The results, published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, suggest that of the measures taken to address economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CARES Act helped reduce an important source of viral spread: social interaction.

In the new paper, researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy and the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy sought to accurately measure public willingness to abide by shelter-in-place ordinances first introduced in spring of 2020.

The researchers examined large quantities of geolocated cellular phone device use patterns. The data, provided by the analytics company UNACAST, estimates information such as the number of people who are living in a home, the average time spent at home or outside, and changes in the average distance a user traveled. This information helped the researchers assess compliance with stay-at-home orders.

To determine how economic conditions shape compliance, the researchers compared the cell-phone data to county records containing average household incomes for every county across the U.S. from February through July 2020.  They also took account of other factors that might influence county residents’ willingness to comply, including how severely each county was hit by the virus, unemployment levels, population density, partisanship and where residents get their news.

Counties with above median income comply with shelter-in-place policies with reducing movement by an additional 60% compared to before the policies were introduced; however, compliance with shelter-in-place orders in counties where the average income is below the median is uneven at best.

“Not surprisingly, impoverished communities exposed to economic dislocation are the least likely to comply with shelter-in-place policies,” said co-author Jesse Driscoll, associate professor of political science at UC San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy. “The data showed that working-class families — especially those who had lost jobs or might soon lose them — were overall much less likely to stay home, since they needed to leave the house to work. The more urgent public policy question going into this winter is whether these behaviors changed when stimulus checks arrived last time.” 

To assess how stimulus checks from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed in March 2020, impacted compliance, the researchers used the same cellphone movement data to assess whether household income increases changed behavior as more of a county’s residents began receiving stimulus payments.

While some beneficiaries received their checks weeks ahead of when others, the team were able to measure the impact stimulus dollars had on residents from data of recipients who used an electronic banking to deposit the funds, made available by the financial data company Facteus.

The researchers found that local stimulus injections significantly increased social distancing. For every additional dollar per capita a county received, movement temporarily declined by over 1 percent.

“As counties received more stimulus funds, their residents stayed home more,” the authors write.  “When they did head out, people in counties where most had received stimulus checks traveled less than people in counties where most checks had not yet arrived.”

The authors conclude, “Targeted economic relief such as direct stimulus transfers and increased unemployment benefits may have limited potential spread of COVID-19 among economically disadvantaged populations.”

Co-authors of the “Poverty and economic dislocation reduce compliance with COVID-19 shelter-in-place protocol,” paper include Konstantin Sonin, Austin L. Wright of University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and Jarnickae Wilson of JP Morgan.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Stimulus Relief Funds Increase Social Distancing to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Credit: halbergman

Caption: A restaurant adapts to the Covid-19 lockdown. The workers are assembling bags of orders for pick-up, take-out and delivery.

Newswise: Stimulus Relief Funds Increase Social Distancing to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Credit: UC San Diego

Caption: New research suggests that that those suffering from economic hardships are less likely comply with new stay-at-home orders; however, these same U.S. residents would be more likely to adhere to the new public health guidelines if their households received stimulus funds.

CITATIONS

Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus Behavioral Science Economics In the Workplace
KEYWORDS
Stimilus covid19 covid19 economy COVID19 Prevention
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4178
Released: 1-Dec-2020 7:15 PM EST
@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo
 Middle Tennessee State University

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 7:10 PM EST
American College of Surgeons calls on Congress to prevent CMS Medicare Physician Fee Schedule from taking effect
 American College of Surgeons (ACS)

The Medicare Physician Fee Schedule released today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will harm patients and further destabilize a health care system already under severe strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: UNLV Immunologist on the Differences Between Two Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
Released: 1-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
UNLV Immunologist on the Differences Between Two Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Millions around the world have waited for news about a COVID-19 vaccine, regarding it as the beginning of the end for the global pandemic and a herald for the eventual return to “normal life.” Recent announcements from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna that their respective late-stage vaccine trials have shown a 90% or better effectiveness rate have received international applause, excitement furthered with estimates that doses could be ready as early as December.

Comment
Newswise: Why Older Adults Should Shop from Home While the Pandemic is Surging
Released: 1-Dec-2020 4:50 PM EST
Why Older Adults Should Shop from Home While the Pandemic is Surging
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Leslie M. Kantor, professor and chair of the Department of Urban-Global Public Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health, talks about the new data from Public Health England, the country’s national health service, and explains why even the most independent seniors should avoid grocery shopping at this stage of the pandemic and how to use technology and help from family and friends.

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST
Primary Care in a Pandemic: Spotting Mental Health Needs and More
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

The number of people dealing with mental distress caused by enduring months of pandemic, economic disruption and political turmoil is rising fast. And America’s primary care clinics are the front line for many of those mental health concerns. A new online toolkit aims to help primary care clinics cope with this influx, and draw from the expertise of mental health specialists and researchers.

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 3:50 PM EST
New Study Finds Possible Link Between Sight-Threatening Eye Infection and Coronavirus
American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

Researchers are warning of a possible link between a rare and devastating eye infection and COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: Phase Change Materials (PCM) technologies will be critical to the cold transport and storage of new COVID-19 vaccines.
Released: 1-Dec-2020 3:30 PM EST
Phase Change Materials (PCM) technologies will be critical to the cold transport and storage of new COVID-19 vaccines.
Arizona State University (ASU)

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 2:40 PM EST
The claim that COVID-19 vaccines will cause more severe disease through antibody-dependent enhancement is not yet supported
 Newswise

ADE has not been shown to occur in individuals that received COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Comment
Newswise: 250197_web.jpg
Released: 1-Dec-2020 1:55 PM EST
Mechanism of action of chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 infection
 Bentham Science Publishers

The recent serious outbreak of Covid19 has affected (November 13, 2020) 53,796,098 people worldwide, resulting in 37,555,669 recovered, 1,310,250 deaths (Figure 1), and a large number of open cases.

Comment
Newswise: Supercomputers Help Model Potential SARS-CoV2 Protease Inhibitors for COVID-19
Released: 1-Dec-2020 1:55 PM EST
Supercomputers Help Model Potential SARS-CoV2 Protease Inhibitors for COVID-19
 University of California San Diego

A team of researchers recently created a pharmacophore model and conducted data mining of the database of drugs approved by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to find potential inhibitors of papain-like protease of SARS-CoV2, one of the main viral proteins responsible for COVID-19.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4178

close
1.168