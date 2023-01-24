Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 24, 2023) -- Cardiologists and surgeons from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai are available for interviews during Heart Month on an array of cardio-related topics.

“As one of the top-ranked heart programs in the nation, we are driven to provide exceptional care for patients dealing with the most challenging conditions,” said Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute, professor of Cardiology and the Mark Siegel Family Foundation Distinguished Chair. “Our specialized care teams are at the forefront of innovation and discovery, focused on improving patient outcomes.”

The Smidt Heart Institute is ranked #1 in California and #3 in the nation for Cardiology and Heart Surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022-2023.” Experts are available for interviews to discuss the following topics in person and through most virtual formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

A sampling of story ideas from the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom

Women’s Heart and National Wear Red Day: Cedars-Sinai’s 18th-annual Wear Red Day event, sponsored by the Linda Joy Pollin Women’s Heart Health Program in the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center, is Friday, Feb. 3. Cedars-Sinai health professionals can discuss the latest research and clinical care for myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries, or MINOCA—a newly recognized type of heart attack.

Adult Heart and Lung Transplantation: One of the busiest and most successful heart and lung transplant programs in the country is pioneering new minimally invasive and robotic techniques in lung transplantation, enabling faster and easier recoveries for patients.

Artificial Intelligence: Two novel research studies are helping to predict sudden cardiac arrest, which is often fatal, and increased coronary artery calcium, a marker of coronary artery disease, which can lead to a heart attack.

COVID-19 and the Heart: Investigators at one of the first post-COVID-19 cardiology clinics in the U.S have linked COVID-19 surges to spikes in heart attacks and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.

Congenital and Pediatric Heart Disease: Specialists in pediatric cardiology and congenital heart disease discuss the latest advances and interventions aimed at safeguarding mothers and their fetus throughout pregnancy and beyond. They can also discuss a recently identified link between infertility treatment and congenital heart disease risk.

Heart Rhythms and Advances in Electrophysiology: Electrophysiologists are paving the way for minimally invasive treatment options for heart rhythm disorders like sudden cardiac arrest and atrial fibrillation, and asking important questions about first-line catheter ablation for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

High-Risk Structural Heart Disease: With more than 5,000 TAVR procedures behind them, plus 1,000 MitraClip procedures and more than 200 transcatheter tricuspid valve repairs and replacements, experts can speak to these successes and their first-in-human novel percutaneous pulmonary valve replacement.

Marfan Syndrome: Patients with Marfan Syndrome—an inherited disorder of the connective tissue that causes abnormalities in the eyes, bone, heart and blood vessels—are at high risk of having an enlarged aorta and, subsequently, a tear in the aorta.

Read more from the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Finding the Right Care for a Racing Heart