Coronavirus News Source

Mayo Clinic

Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19

20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT, by Mayo Clinic contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role.

The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19. More than one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients report acute kidney injury, and sudden kidney failure is a risk factor for in-hospital mortality, according to studies published last year.

"These findings suggest that COVID-19 can induce a robust immune response in patients that contributes to the kidney injury, and kidney-supportive treatments should be initiated early for these patients," says Mariam Alexander, M.D., a renal pathologist at Mayo Clinic and the study's lead author. "Our data point to mitochondrial injury as a potential target for therapies, some of which recently have been developed and tested in preclinical models."

Severe COVID-19 disease is known to be associated with a systemic inflammatory response, as well as inflammation in the heart and lungs. Little research is available about immune response in the kidneys, and molecular studies on the renal pathology of COVID-19 patients have been limited.

"To our knowledge, this is the first in-depth study investigating the molecular and cellular changes seen in COVID-19-related kidney injury," says Dr. Alexander.

The Mayo Clinic study evaluated the kidneys of 17 adults who died from COVID-19 and had an autopsy performed at Mayo between April 2020 and October 2020. Researchers described the pathological spectrum of the kidney injury related to COVID-19 and characterized its molecular profile, compared with sepsis-associated injury.

The morphological and molecular profile of severe COVID-19 renal injury resembles sepsis renal injury, including microvascular dysfunction, inflammation and metabolic reprogramming, the study finds.

"The acute kidney injury seen in COVID-19 is likely secondary to activation of the immune system, similar to what is observed in patients with sepsis," Dr. Alexander says. "COVID-19 kidneys are inflamed and show an increased rate of cell death and notably more mitochondrial injury, compared to kidneys with injury not related to COVID-19." Mitochondria are cell structures that generate much of the chemical energy needed for proper cell function.

Of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital ICUs, 76% have acute kidney injury. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with secondary acute kidney injury have a nearly 50% risk of death, compared with 8% among those without kidney injury, according to data published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

The 17 patients in the Mayo Clinic study had a median age of 78 years, and 15 were male. Most had been hospitalized more than five days before death, and 53% reported hypertension as a comorbidity. Other leading comorbidities included diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

"The complex integrated imaging and molecular tests used in this study pave the way to perform similar molecular analyses in different disease conditions to study immune-mediated renal injuries in both native and transplant settings," says Timucin Taner, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon, immunologist and senior author. "We currently have several projects using this approach, with the goal being to identify the underlying mechanisms of different diseases, so we can help physicians treat these conditions more effectively."

###

About Mayo Clinic Proceedings
Mayo Clinic Proceedings is a monthly peer-reviewed journal that publishes original articles and reviews dealing with clinical and laboratory medicine, clinical research, basic science research, and clinical epidemiology. Mayo Clinic Proceedings is sponsored by Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research as part of its commitment to physician education. The journal has been published since 1926 and has a circulation of 127,000

About Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education, and research, and providing compassion, expertise, and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on case trends nationwide, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Mayo Clinic Proceedings

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Kidney Disease Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Acute Kidney Injury Timucin Taner Immune Mayo Clinic Proceedings Pandemic Renal
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6038
Released: 21-Jul-2021 5:00 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
So. California ECMO Consortium Supports Patients on Life Support During Pandemic
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Many ICU Staff Have Experienced Mental Health Conditions in COVID-19 Pandemic
 Imperial College London

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 gives the immune system a hard time
 Deutsches Primatenzentrum

SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict.

Comment
Newswise: Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Researchers and Public Health Officials Need to Learn From Each Other About Wastewater Surveillance
 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

A new study looks at building the needed communication network and the investment of resources necessary to sustain wastewater surveillance systems during a public health emergency, such as COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Monoclonal Antibodies Help COVID-19 Patients Avoid Hospitalization
 Mayo Clinic

In a large observational study, Mayo Clinic researchers have shown that two monoclonal antibodies administered separately helped prevent hospitalization in high-risk patients who became infected with COVID-19. The study also showed more hospitalizations were observed among patients with more comorbidities. The findings appear in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Comment
Newswise: 271141_web.jpg
Released: 21-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Traditional Japanese Food May Hold Building Blocks of COVID-19 Treatments
 Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Natto, a fermented soybean dish often served for breakfast in Japan, originated at the turn of the last millennium but may hold an answer to a modern problem: COVID-19, according to a new study based on cell cultures.

Comment
Newswise: Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
Released: 21-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Lisa Tank, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, Receives “Hometown Hero” Award
 Hackensack Meridian Health

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center with “Hometown Hero” Award for her guidance and leadership to medical staff through the pandemic and for developing critical COVID-19 patient care guidelines to treat the virus, as well as establishing a patient office-hours program for families to connect with each patient via iPads.

Comment
Newswise: Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
Released: 21-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
Novel Method Predicts if COVID-19 Clinical Trials Will Fail or Succeed
 Florida Atlantic University

Researchers are the first to model COVID-19 completion versus cessation in clinical trials using machine learning algorithms and ensemble learning. They collected 4,441 COVID-19 trials from ClinicalTrials.gov to build a testbed with 693 dimensional features created to represent each clinical trial. These computational methods can predict whether a COVID-19 clinical trial will be completed or terminated, withdrawn or suspended. Stakeholders can leverage the predictions to plan resources, reduce costs, and minimize the time of the clinical study.

Comment
Newswise: Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
Released: 21-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Proning Team Became Key Part of Massachusetts General’s COVID-19 Care
 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)

A designated proning team -- composed of about 70 OR nurses, OR assistants and outpatient physical therapists -- became a key part of the COVID-19 care provided by Massachusetts General Hospital, responding around-the-clock to patients who needed turning and allowing critical care clinicians to focus on other aspects of care.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6038

close
1.18759