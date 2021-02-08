Coronavirus News Source

American Educational Research Association (AERA)

Study: After COVID-19 Hit, Federal Financial Aid Applications Dropped Sharply among Potential First-Year Students

8-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST, by American Educational Research Association (AERA)
favorite_border

Newswise — Washington, February 10, 2021—After the COVID-19 crisis hit last March, federal student aid applications among potential college freshmen in California dropped 14 percent between mid-March and mid-August, relative to prior years. While there were also initial declines in applications among current undergraduates and graduate students, these quickly recovered and ended 8 percent higher relative to prior years. The findings, published today in Educational Researcher, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Educational Research Association, are from the first academic study conducted on this topic.

Using data from the California Student Aid Commission and the American Community Survey, study authors Oded Gurantz and Christopher Wielga, both at the University of Missouri, compared trends in the total volume and characteristics of submissions of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) across California from mid-March through mid-August 2020, relative to three prior submission cycles, and analyzed individuals’ background information to identify neighborhood income and ethnic characteristics.

The authors found a 21 percent decline in submissions among incoming first-year undergraduates with no prior college experience and a 7 percent decline among those with some prior experience. Increases in submissions among continuing students were directly tied to grade level, being the smallest for incoming sophomores (1.9 percent) and largest for students entering graduate programs (34.1 percent).

“COVID is tough and it makes sense that it may make potential first-year students feel they can’t go to college, due to either overwhelming commitments or an understandable judgment that online education may not suit them in the short-term,” said Gurantz, an assistant professor at the University of Missouri. “But we know that short-term stop-outs often harm long-term outcomes, and in the long run it’s important that these students earn their degrees.”

The authors noted that their findings parallel enrollment figures reported by the National Student Clearinghouse last fall that showed a decline in 2020 undergraduate enrollments nationally, and in California, driven by first-time students. The clearinghouse also found that the deepest enrollment drops were at two-year institutions—the type of institution chosen by most students who submitted FAFSAs during March through August in prior years, according to Gurantz.

When comparing neighborhood characteristics for FAFSA filers, Gurantz and Wielga found a 5 percent drop in applications from zip codes in the top third in terms of percentage of Black and Hispanic residents. In contrast, neighborhoods in the middle third for Black and Hispanic residents saw applications rise 4 percent. Neighborhoods in the lowest third for Black and Hispanic residents saw applications rise 10 percent.

Gurantz and Wielga found similar results with year-over-year declines in low-income zip codes and increases in high-income zip codes.

“Our results paint a bleak portrait, suggesting that without immediate investments in outreach and support, traditionally underrepresented students will be less likely to attend college and more likely to take on debt,” Gurantz said. “More outreach is needed to make sure that missing students find their way to college, and that current students who are struggling get the support they need.”

“The turmoil and economic uncertainty of the pandemic are creating substantial barriers to college entry, and the trend in FAFSA applications is likely to exacerbate enrollment gaps by income, race, and ethnicity,” said Gurantz.

According to the authors, states could help increase FAFSA submissions by improving their early outreach to students, providing reminders, and flagging students who have not submitted by a specific date. The authors also suggest the federal government could consider simplifying the FAFSA process, reducing the number of individuals who are asked to verify their income through additional documentation after they submit their applications, or simplifying the appeals process. Extending deadlines for FAFSA submissions and college applications could also help to facilitate greater access. In January, the Education Department issued guidance to college financial aid administrators encouraging them to exercise their professional judgment to adjust financial aid eligibility based on a student’s special circumstances.

“Providing additional funding to community colleges, which are experiencing the largest downturns in enrollment, may also be necessary,” Gurantz said. “These institutions will be central to promoting the kinds of programs and resources needed to ensure that more of these missing students are successful over the coming years, should they choose to return.”

Study citation: Gurantz, O., & Wielga, C. (2021). How have FAFSA submissions differed during COVID-19? Educational Researcher. Prepublished February 10, 2021. http://doi.org/10.3102/0013189X21992059

###

About AERA
The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Educational Researcher

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Education Government/Law Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
covid19 Financial Aid Fafsa College Access
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4818
Newswise: 256011_web.jpg
Released: 10-Feb-2021 5:45 PM EST
COVID-19 telemonitoring program helps reduce hospital admissions and ER visits
 Mary Ann Liebert

The rapid upscaling of a telemonitoring program in which health care providers performed daily telemedicine check-ins on COVID-19 patients faced a unique set of challenges.

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 5:35 PM EST
1918 influenza signals warning for potential future pandemic reemergence
 Michigan State University

As we struggle to vaccinate faster than COVID variants spread, new research from Michigan State University used health data following the initial 1918 influenza spike to provide insights to what “pandemic reemergence” will look like for our future.

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 5:35 PM EST
Scientists uncover four new facts about early SARS-CoV-2 infections
 University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School

University of Minnesota Medical School researchers studied SARS-CoV-2 infections at individual cellular levels and made four major discoveries about the virus, including one that validates the effectiveness of remdesivir - an FDA-approved antiviral drug - as a form of treatment for severe COVID-19 disease.

Comment
Newswise: The AI-driven initiative that’s hastening the discovery of drugs to treat COVID-19
Released: 10-Feb-2021 5:25 PM EST
The AI-driven initiative that’s hastening the discovery of drugs to treat COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Ten organizations have created a pipeline of artificial intelligence and simulation tools to narrow the search for drug candidates that can inhibit SARS-CoV-2.

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 4:00 PM EST
Investigating the Long-term Effects of COVID-19
 Thomas Jefferson University

Jefferson researchers join a CDC study to follow COVID-19 “long-haulers” and their symptoms.

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 2:45 PM EST
Difficulties to care for ICU patients caused by COVID-19
 University of Seville

Researchers from the University of Seville's Nursing Department, with the collaboration of professionals from the ICU at Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville, have analysed the key factors in caring for critical COVID-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Little Rock Congregations Study shows impact of COVID-19 on religious institutions
 University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The results of the 2020 Little Rock Congregations Study (LRCS), a research project based at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, shows that COVID-19 had a major impact on religious institutions in Little Rock. 

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST
Separating newborns from their mothers with COVID-19 confers no significant benefit, may do long term harm, researchers find
 Mount Auburn Hospital

Breastfeeding expert Melissa Bartick, MD, MS, FABM, a hospitalist at Mount Auburn Hospital and colleagues, provide new evidence that the benefits of keeping infants and mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 together likely outweigh the risks of infection to babies born to mothers with COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded uw-researchers-have-engineered-heart-tissue-that-beats-like-a-tiny-human-heart
VIDEO
Released: 10-Feb-2021 1:10 PM EST
UW researchers have engineered heart tissue that beats like a tiny human heart
 University of Washington

Comment
Released: 10-Feb-2021 10:45 AM EST
Is it Safe to Get COVID-19 Vaccine while Pregnant?
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Justin Brandt, an assistant professor in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and director of quality and safety for the department of OB/GYN, talks about the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and what pregnant women should consider when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4818

close
1.61562