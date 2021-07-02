Coronavirus News Source

Arizona State University (ASU)

Study Examines Relationship Between Concern About COVID-19 and Belief in Science and Faith

2-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT, by Arizona State University (ASU)
favorite_border

Newswise — A new study has shown that people in the U.S. relied more on science than religion to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona State University study, which was published on June 30 in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, assessed how people perceived faith in God or scientific information as the pandemic progressed.

“We expected attitudes about faith and science to change because of the pandemic.  People use faith- and science-based mindsets to understand the world, but we found that people relied mostly on science in making sense of the global pandemic that disrupted all of our lives,” said Kathryn Johnson, associate research professor in the ASU Department of Psychology and first author on the paper.

The research team surveyed over 800 participants in March, April and June 2020. Participants completed a series of surveys that measured how worried they were about contracting the virus and how motivated they were to avoid disease generally. The researchers also assessed faith and science mindsets – how much participants generally thought science or faith in God were valuable sources of information, could explain reality or solve problems.

People who had a stronger science mindset were more concerned about COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic.

“We found that science was an interpretative framework for COVID-19. The pandemic did not make people more interested in science, but science-minded people were much more worried about COVID-19—even after taking political attitudes into account,” Johnson said.

Faith mindsets were not directly related to concern about the pandemic. Although many people felt that their faith had increased, the researchers found that faith in God actually decreased across all religious groups in the early months of the pandemic. 

“Faith can bring people comfort, but people seemed to turn more toward science during the pandemic, maybe searching for practical solutions rather than comfort. But people need both comfort and practical solutions in such stressful times,” Johnson said.

The researchers have collected additional data and plan to continue to investigate how faith in God and reliance on science has influenced health practices and psychological well-being during the pandemic. 

In addition to Johnson, the research team consisted of Jordan Moon, graduate student, Morris Okun, professor of psychology, and Adam Cohen, professor of psychology, from ASU, and Amanda Baraldi, of the University of Oklahoma. The study was supported the Issachar Fund through a grant from the Templeton Religion Trust.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Experimental Social Psychology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Psychology and Psychiatry Religion Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Faith Science And Religion COVID -19
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5928
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 6-Jul-2021 1:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 5-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 6-Jul-2021 1:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 5-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Superar la procrastinación causada por la pandemia
 Mayo Clinic

¿Le parece que posterga más las cosas durante la pandemia de la COVID-19? Si lo hace, no es la única persona.

Comment
Released: 5-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Superação da procrastinação causada pela pandemia
 Mayo Clinic

Você já notou ter adiado as coisas ainda mais por causa da pandemia de COVID-19? Se a resposta for afirmativa, você não está sozinho.

Comment
Newswise: Rapid Response
Released: 2-Jul-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Rapid Response
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

See how the CSU is addressing the economic consequences of COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Study Examines Relationship Between Concern About COVID-19 and Belief in Science and Faith
Arizona State University (ASU)

A new study from Arizona State University has shown that people in the U.S. relied more on science than religion to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The research team assessed faith and science mindsets – how people perceived faith in God or scientific information – as the pandemic progressed. People who had a stronger science mindset were more concerned about COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic. Faith mindsets were not directly related to concern about the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
UCLA Team Awarded Almost $3 Million for “Safe Return to School” Effort
UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

UCLA team awarded almost $3 million by National Institutes of Health to increase COVID-19 testing access and uptake for underserved and vulnerable populations

Comment
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5928

close
2.00616