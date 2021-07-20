Coronavirus News Source

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It

20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT, by Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School
favorite_border

Newswise — A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.

Results of the study are published in the July 9 edition of JAMA Health Forum, the health policy journal of the American Medical Association.

China is the world’s most populous country. Approximately 16 percent of the nation is fully vaccinated, according to the current data compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

“Our results suggest that sharing information about the vaccination behavior with a person’s social networks may be more effective in reducing the person’s vaccine hesitancy than nationwide or regional vaccination statistics,” said Haiyang Yang, co-author of the study, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a core faculty member of the Johns Hopkins Business of Health Initiative. “These findings have implications for how vaccine promotion campaigns can be better developed and implemented.”

For the study, Yang and co-author Jingjing Ma, an assistant professor at Peking University, investigated the vaccination behavior of a nationally representative sample of more than 12,000 Chinese adults in January 2021, when only 2 percent of participants were vaccinated for COVID-19.

Overall, the research found that women and individuals with lower incomes or education levels were less willing to be vaccinated. Having more knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccines (for example, how a COVID-19 vaccine works) was associated with lower vaccine hesitancy.

Analyses also showed that differences in vaccine knowledge could account for disparities in vaccine hesitancy across income and education levels. This suggests that vaccine knowledge dissemination may help reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in certain disadvantaged communities.

Participants not yet willing to receive the vaccine were also randomly assigned to respond to one of two additional questions. One half were asked at what percentage the general public had to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they themselves would get vaccinated. The other half were asked to indicate the percentage for “people you personally know.” On average, vaccine- hesitant individuals indicated that that they would get the vaccine when 64 percent of the general public had been vaccinated. This number was much lower—54 percent—when the reference group was “people you personally know.

This pattern suggests that, rather than leveraging aggregate vaccination statistics, vaccine promotion campaigns should also be designed to amplify the positive influence of each person’s vaccination across that individual’s social networks.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Health Forum, July 9, 2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus JAMA
KEYWORDS
Covid 19 and vaccines Vaccine hesitancy
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6020
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment
Newswise: UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
 University at Albany, State University of New York

Comment
Newswise: Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
 Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.

Comment
Newswise: Editor-in-Chief Debunks SARS-CoV-2 Origin Myths, Urges Media & Public to Rely on Science, not Science Fiction
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Editor-in-Chief Debunks SARS-CoV-2 Origin Myths, Urges Media & Public to Rely on Science, not Science Fiction
American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Scientific evidence strongly supports that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, occurred when a virus circulating in animals transferred to humans, according to a commentary publishing in the August edition of ASA Monitor, the official news publication of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

16-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Antibiotic Prescriptions for Kids Plummet During Pandemic
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Study finds that medications prescribed for children dropped by more than a quarter during the first eight months of the pandemic compared to the previous year, with the steepest declines in infection-related medicines like antibiotics and cough-and-cold drugs.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Comment
Newswise: The Push for Healthy Communities
Released: 19-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The Push for Healthy Communities
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

See ways the CSU is ensuring its community members have equal access to health care.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Novel Autoantibody Adds Fuel to COVID-19 “Firestorm” of Inflammation, Blood Clots
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered another functional autoantibody in COVID-19 patients that contributes to the disease’s development and the “firestorm” of blood clots and inflammation it induces. The autoantibody makes it harder for the body to degrade neutrophil extracellular traps, the toxic webs of DNA and proteins produced by overactive immune cells at heightened levels in COVID patients.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6020

close
3.87783