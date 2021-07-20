Coronavirus News Source

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It

20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT, by Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School
favorite_border

Newswise — A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.

Results of the study are published in the July 9 edition of JAMA Health Forum, the health policy journal of the American Medical Association.

China is the world’s most populous country. Approximately 16 percent of the nation is fully vaccinated, according to the current data compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

“Our results suggest that sharing information about the vaccination behavior with a person’s social networks may be more effective in reducing the person’s vaccine hesitancy than nationwide or regional vaccination statistics,” said Haiyang Yang, co-author of the study, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a core faculty member of the Johns Hopkins Business of Health Initiative. “These findings have implications for how vaccine promotion campaigns can be better developed and implemented.”

For the study, Yang and co-author Jingjing Ma, an assistant professor at Peking University, investigated the vaccination behavior of a nationally representative sample of more than 12,000 Chinese adults in January 2021, when only 2 percent of participants were vaccinated for COVID-19.

Overall, the research found that women and individuals with lower incomes or education levels were less willing to be vaccinated. Having more knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccines (for example, how a COVID-19 vaccine works) was associated with lower vaccine hesitancy.

Analyses also showed that differences in vaccine knowledge could account for disparities in vaccine hesitancy across income and education levels. This suggests that vaccine knowledge dissemination may help reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in certain disadvantaged communities.

Participants not yet willing to receive the vaccine were also randomly assigned to respond to one of two additional questions. One half were asked at what percentage the general public had to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they themselves would get vaccinated. The other half were asked to indicate the percentage for “people you personally know.” On average, vaccine- hesitant individuals indicated that that they would get the vaccine when 64 percent of the general public had been vaccinated. This number was much lower—54 percent—when the reference group was “people you personally know.

This pattern suggests that, rather than leveraging aggregate vaccination statistics, vaccine promotion campaigns should also be designed to amplify the positive influence of each person’s vaccination across that individual’s social networks.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Health Forum, July 9, 2021

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus JAMA
KEYWORDS
Covid 19 and vaccines Vaccine hesitancy
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6029
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 PM EDT
COVID Variants and a Surge Among the Unvaccinated: Live Expert Panel for July 23rd, 2021
 Newswise

Panelists will discuss the threat posed by new COVID variants and continued vaccine hesitancy.

Comment
Newswise: Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

With California state vaccination rates slowing, and guidelines on mask wearing and social gatherings changing, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) has released new data from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) that sheds light on Californians’ views on getting the vaccine and following suggested safety protocols.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:20 PM EDT
专家提醒：妙佑医疗国际专家在奥运会期间发表医疗评论
 Mayo Clinic

明尼苏达州罗切斯特 — 妙佑医疗国际专家可在整个奥运会期间就从COVID-19疫情对训练和比赛的影响到运动员可能面临伤病的各种问题发表评论。

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Vaccine acceptance higher in developing nations than U.S.
 Cornell University

Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries than in the United States and Russia, according to new research.
Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
تنبيه من الخبراء: خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق على دورة الألعاب الأولمبية
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا — خبراء مايو كلينك متاحون للتعليق طوال دورة الألعاب الأولمبية حول كل شيء بدءًا من تأثيرات جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على التدريب والمنافسة إلى الإصابات التي قد يتعامل معها الرياضيون.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Alerta dos especialistas: os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos
 Mayo Clinic

Os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos, desde os impactos da pandemia de COVID-19 nos treinamentos e na competição em si, até as lesões que podem ser sofridas pelos atletas.

Comment
Newswise: DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT
DePaul University’s Kathleen Arnold discusses how Refugee and Forced Migration Studies examines climate change, COVID-19 and intersectionality
 DePaul University

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
Released: 20-Jul-2021 3:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Shutdowns Reveal Racial Disparities in Exposure to Air Pollution
 George Washington University

A new GW study of COVID-19 shutdowns in the United States reveals pronounced disparities in air pollution — with disenfranchised, minority neighborhoods still experiencing more exposure to a harmful air pollutant compared to wealthier, white communities.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6029

close
1.3518