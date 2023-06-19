Newswise — A recent study tracking the well-being of undergraduate students at UK universities throughout 2020 to 2021 revealed that they endured extended periods of intense psychological distress and anxiety amidst the pandemic.

They also reported significantly lower levels of wellbeing, happiness and life satisfaction compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The University of Bolton conducted research published in the British Journal of Educational Studies, shedding light on the profound effects of strict lockdown measures on undergraduate students at UK universities. These measures, which involved university closures, isolated study, absence of in-person lectures, and limited social interactions with peers, had a significant impact on students. The study underscores the disruptions students faced in their education and the potential ramifications for their future career prospects.

According to Dr. Chathurika Kannangara, an Associate Teaching Professor in the Department of Psychology at Bolton and co-author of the study, many undergraduate students found themselves in small student accommodation rooms, isolated from friends and close family. This lack of social support and limited access to physical and emotional assistance further exacerbated the challenges faced by the students during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the closure of commonly frequented entertainment and socialization venues such as restaurants, bars, and clubs for extended periods completely eliminated the typical social aspect of university life. This absence of opportunities for socializing and engaging in recreational activities further contributed to the difficulties experienced by undergraduate students during the pandemic.

To delve into the precise details, experts meticulously followed the experiences of 554 undergraduate students enrolled in UK universities for a duration of one year, specifically from May 2020 to May 2021. This longitudinal study aimed to provide comprehensive insights into the challenges and well-being of these students throughout the course of the pandemic.

During the study, students were surveyed about their mental health and well-being at four significant time points throughout the pandemic. The first assessment took place in May 2020, during the seventh week of the UK's lockdown. The subsequent assessments were conducted in June and July 2020, as lockdown measures started to ease, followed by November and December 2020, when stricter restrictions were implemented leading up to the Christmas period. The final assessment occurred in May 2021, when the UK had reached Step 3 of the roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions. These multiple assessments allowed researchers to capture the evolving impact of the pandemic on the students' mental health and well-being over the span of one year.

The study's findings revealed a significant rise in psychological distress among students over the course of the 12-month Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, periods characterized by high Covid-19 case numbers and strict lockdown measures, including intense confinement, were notably linked to poorer mental well-being among the students. These results highlight the negative impact of the pandemic on the mental health of undergraduate students and the association between specific pandemic-related circumstances and the deterioration of their overall well-being.

According to the data, the psychological distress scores of students (ranging from 13.8 to 15.6) were slightly higher compared to a generalized group throughout the UK. Allen et al. observed that the average score for this group was 12.59.

Surprisingly, the latest findings indicate that students' psychological distress scores during the pandemic were consistently higher and at more severe levels compared to healthcare professionals in the UK (O'Donoghue et al., 2022; Skelton et al., 2022).

Lead author Rosie Allen, a Research Assistant at Bolton, highlights that even during the initial phase of data collection in May 2020, psychological distress scores were significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The increased psychological distress scores observed during the initial phase of data collection in May 2020 could potentially be attributed to several factors. One possible reason is the extension of lockdown restrictions for an additional three weeks on April 16th, 2020. Furthermore, on May 5th, 2020, the UK experienced the second highest daily death toll worldwide, which may have contributed to heightened distress levels among individuals.

On the other hand, there were instances during the pandemic when the relaxation of rules and restrictions led to a slight improvement in psychological well-being. An example of this is observed in June and July 2020, when anxiety levels significantly decreased. This decrease coincided with the gradual easing of lockdown measures and the relaxation of social distancing rules, following an extended period of strict isolation.

Towards the end of the study, there were indications that levels of psychological distress were starting to decrease, although the reduction was not statistically significant. This trend may be attributed to the fact that students completed the final survey during a period when the UK was following the government's roadmap plan, which aimed at gradually and indefinitely returning to a state of "normalcy."

The study also looked at students’ wellbeing and happiness, and found that both declined significantly between May 2020 and May 2021.

Co-author Professor Jerome Carson, from the School of Education & Psychology at Bolton, suggests that there could be numerous reasons why university students in the UK struggled to "flourish" during this period.

“University students, along with the rest of the population, experienced fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and health concerns produced by the pandemic,” he says.

Furthermore, Professor Jerome Carson highlights that apart from the challenges mentioned earlier, the essential elements that contribute to flourishing and happiness were also taken away. For instance, students experienced increased feelings of loneliness and social isolation, known factors that are associated with lower levels of flourishing. Additionally, the ability to build and sustain healthy and meaningful relationships, a crucial aspect of maintaining positive mental health, was hindered due to the implementation of social distancing measures.

The authors emphasize that in light of the enduring and far-reaching changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in higher education, there is a pressing need to provide greater support to students in terms of their physical, mental, and academic well-being. They highlight the importance of addressing these areas comprehensively to ensure that students receive the necessary assistance during these challenging times.

“There is clear evidence that the mental health needs of university students in the UK have increased since the outbreak of Covid-19,” they conclude.

The team suggests the implementation of new mental health services that can be accessed through social media platforms or mobile phone applications. They propose that such services could help address the stigma often associated with seeking professional help while also alleviating the burden on mental health services that may be overwhelmed. By utilizing these accessible platforms, individuals may find it easier to seek the support they need for their mental well-being.