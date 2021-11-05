Article title: Blood fibrocytes are associated with severity and prognosis in COVID-19 pneumonia

Authors: Mada Ghanem, Méline Homps-Legrand, Marc Garnier, Lise Morer, Tiphaine Goletto, Justine Frija-Masson, Paul-Henri Wicky, Pierre Jaquet, Catherine Bancal, Margarita Hurtado-Nedelec, Luc de Chaisemartin, Madeleine Jaillet, Arnaud Mailleux, Christophe Quesnel, Nicolas Poté, Marie-Pierre Debray, Etienne de Montmollin, Catherine Neukirch, Raphael Borie, Camille Taillé, Bruno Crestani, the French COVID Cohort Study Group

From the authors: “In this study, we found a significantly higher circulating fibrocyte count in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring hospitalization in conventional wards compared with healthy controls.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.