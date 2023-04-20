Newswise —

A UVA Health study discovered that in 2021, the first complete year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 30% rise in suspected suicide attempts by poisoning in children and teenagers aged 10-19 reported to U.S. poison centers compared to 2019.

In 2021, compared to 2019, the rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning in children aged 10-12 increased by 73%, while among adolescents aged 13-15, it increased by 48.8%. Additionally, there was a 36.8% increase in the rate of suspected suicide attempts by poisoning in females aged 10-19 in 2021 compared to 2019.

The analysis was conducted by examining cases reported to the National Poison Data System by U.S. poison centers classified as "intentional suspected suicide," which includes both suspected suicide attempts and intentional self-harm. Among adolescents aged 10-19, girls made up 81.2% of suspected suicide attempts in 2021, up from 77% in 2019. These increases in suspected suicides occurred despite an overall decrease of 3.1% in calls made to the country's poison centers from 2019 to 2021.

These findings are an extension of a worrisome pattern identified in a previous UVA Health study, which revealed a 26.7% increase in suspected suicide attempts by poisoning in children aged 6-19 between 2015 and 2020.

Christopher Holstege, MD, who is the medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health and the chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, expressed surprise at the significant rise in suicide attempts during the pandemic. He noted that the alarming trend of increased suicide attempts in young people continues to escalate, based on their data.

The National Poison Data System found that the two most frequently used substances involved in the reported suicide attempts were acetaminophen and ibuprofen, which are commonly available over-the-counter pain relievers. Additionally, two antidepressant medications - sertraline and fluoxetine - along with diphenhydramine, an over-the-counter antihistamine frequently used to treat allergies, were also frequently used.

The researchers who outlined the findings in a scientific paper noted that these results indicate that the mental health of children and adolescents may still be influenced by the pandemic, which raises concerns about potential long-term consequences. The paper also highlights that previous attempted suicide has been identified as the strongest predictor of subsequent death by suicide, further underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The researchers recommend a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention that involves collaboration between families, teachers, mental health professionals, and public health leaders based on the data. Due to the frequency with which over-the-counter medications are involved in suicide attempts, the researchers suggest implementing safety measures such as increased public education on the safe storage of these medications and making assistance readily available in the event of an overdose through America's poison centers by calling 800-222-1222. They also advise promoting the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Holstege emphasized the need for a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach to tackle the rapidly escalating threat to our youth. He stressed that as a society, we must come together to strategize and find effective ways to mitigate this problem.

Findings Published

The researchers have published their findings in the scientific journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The research team included Rita Farah, Saumitra V. Rege, Ryan J. Cole and Holstege.

