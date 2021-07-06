Coronavirus News Source

University of Southampton

Study Shows Laboratory Developed Protein Spikes Consistent with COVID-19 Virus

6-Jul-2021 3:40 PM EDT, by University of Southampton
favorite_border

Newswise — A new international study has found that the key properties of the spikes of SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 are consistent with those of several laboratory-developed protein spikes, designed to mimic the infectious virus.

A central component in designing serological tests and vaccines to protect against COVID-19 is the manufacture of protein "spikes". These recombinant spikes closely mimic those sticking out of surface of the infectious virus and trigger the body's immune system into action.

Laboratory manufactured spikes are also used for serological testing (also referred to as antibody testing) and as research reagents. The findings show how that viral spike manufactured through different methods in laboratories across the globe are highly similar and provide reassurance that the spike can be robustly manufactured with minimal variations between laboratories.

The spikes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus are coated in sugars, known as glycans, which they use to disguise themselves from the human immune system. The abundance of these glycans has the potential to create significant discrepancies between studies that use different recombinant spikes.

In this new study, published in the journal Biochemistry, the research team studied the glycan coatings on recombinant spikes developed in five laboratories around the world and compared them to those on the spikes of the infectious virus.

"The speed at which scientific community has moved to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic has put considerable pressure on laboratories around the world to validate their findings quickly," Explained Max Crispin, Professor of Glycobiology at the University of Southampton, who led the study. "Over the last year we have seen vaccines developed around the world at an unprecedented rate and the rapid development, and validation, of recombinant proteins have been fundamental to that success story," he continued.

In April 2020, Professor Crispin and his team from the University of Southampton mapped the glycan coating of the SARS-CoV-2 spike for the first time. In the present study, they extend their analysis to examine recombinant spike developed in laboratories at the Amsterdam University Medical Centre, Harvard Medical School, the University of Oxford, and the Swiss company ExcellGene. All the different batches of spike protein were shown to mimic key features of the glycosylation of virions analysed at Tsinghua University, China.

The study also used computational methods to examine the protein features that were shaping some of the glycosylation features that were seen across all the samples. Dr. Peter Bond, Senior Principal Investigator at the Bioinformatics Institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore, who led the computational work said, "Our modelling enabled us to shed light on how the protein influences the structure of the glycans and why the glycosylation was so consistent. This predictive approach could also be of potential value in therapeutics development against new variants or other emerging viruses."

"The ability to produce mimics of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with high fidelity at many different laboratories, all of which recapitulate the glycan signatures of the authentic virus, is of significant benefit for vaccine design, antibody testing and drug discovery" concluded Professor Crispin.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Study Shows Laboratory Developed Protein Spikes Consistent with COVID-19 Virus

Credit: University of Southampton

Caption: Images portraying the SARS-CoV-2 virus with an accurate depiction of the protein spikes it uses to attach to and enter cells in the human body.

Newswise: Study Shows Laboratory Developed Protein Spikes Consistent with COVID-19 Virus

Credit: University of Southampton

Caption: Images portraying the SARS-CoV-2 virus with an accurate depiction of the protein spikes it uses to attach to and enter cells in the human body.

Newswise: Study Shows Laboratory Developed Protein Spikes Consistent with COVID-19 Virus

Credit: University of Southampton

Caption: Images portraying the SARS-CoV-2 virus with an accurate depiction of the protein spikes it uses to attach to and enter cells in the human body.

CITATIONS

Biochemistry

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cell Biology Genetics Immunology Infectious Diseases Vaccines Coronavirus Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
Infectious/Emerging Diseases Pulmonary/Respiratory Medicine Vaccines Genetics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
2.15345