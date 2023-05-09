Newswise — The Black Health Interdisciplinary Centre at the University of Ottawa has conducted a survey that uncovers the extent of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black communities concerning healthcare.

A recent study from the University of Ottawa suggests that the healthcare system has a crucial role to play in addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Canadians. The study discovered that the mistrust of the healthcare system is so deep-rooted that even educated individuals within the community are reluctant to get vaccinated.

The study was spearheaded by Professor Jude Mary Cénat, who serves as the Chair of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Black Health at the University of Ottawa. As an Associate Professor in the School of Psychology within the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Cénat oversees research initiatives that investigate racial inequalities in health and social services.

Background

According to Datanorth_east (an external source), Black communities in Canada and the Western world have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of infection and mortality. Despite having equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, these communities have the lowest vaccination rates. In fact, the mortality rate among Black communities is 2.2 times higher than other populations affected by COVID-19.

Findings

Key factors contributing to this mistrust included:

Education: Surprisingly, the level of education was inconsequential in relation to COVID-19 vaccine jabs since even those with professed educated admitted mistrust.

A lack of COVID-19 themed literature geared specifically to Black communities.

Experience of racial discrimination lived inside hospitals and within the healthcare network.

Age: Black individuals between 14-34 were less likely to be vaccinated.

Income level; and

Belief in conspiracy theories.

Of Interest

The study found that Black individuals with higher health literacy were more inclined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, if these individuals had experienced systematic racism or discrimination within the healthcare system, they were less likely to trust COVID-19 vaccines and the healthcare resources available to them in Canada.

Research Impact

The link between systematic racism in the healthcare network and lagging COVID-19 trust must be addressed by:

Addressing and finding solutions to combat systematic racism within the healthcare system; and

Creating credible and resourceful healthcare literature that will boost confidence in COVID-19 vaccines in these communities.

Vaccine mistrust among Black individuals in Canada: The major role of health literacy, conspiracy theories, and racial discrimination in the healthcare system, by Jude Mary Cénat, Seyed Mohammad Mahdi Moshirian Farahi, Schwab Mulopo Bakombo, Rose Darly Dalexis, Roland Pongou, Lisa Caulley, Sanni Yaya, Josephine Etowa, Vivek Venkatesh was published in the Journal of Medical Virology on April 24, 2023.