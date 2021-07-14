Coronavirus News Source

University of Vermont

Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients

International RAPID Trial could contribute to clinical practice
14-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT, by University of Vermont
favorite_border

Newswise — COVID-19 is marked by heightened inflammation and abnormal clotting in the blood vessels, particularly in the lungs, and is believed to contribute to progression to severe disease and death. New trial results show that administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could halt the thrombo-inflammation process and reduce the risk of severe disease and death. 

The study, led by investigators at St. Michael’s Hospital, a site of Unity Health Toronto, and the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, is available as a preprint on MedRxiv.

Heparin – a blood thinner given regularly at low dose to hospitalized patients – stops clots from forming and reduces inflammation. “This study was designed to detect a difference in the primary outcome that included ICU transfer, mechanical ventilation or death,” says Mary Cushman, M.D., M.Sc., study co-principal investigator and a professor of medicine at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine.

The open-label randomized international multi-center clinical RAPID Trial (also known as the RAPID COVID COAG – RAPID Trial) examined the benefits of administering a therapeutic full dose of heparin versus a prophylactic low dose to moderately ill patients admitted to hospital wards with COVID-19. 

The primary outcome was a composite of ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, or death up to 28 days. Safety outcomes included major bleeding. Primary outcome occurred in 37 of 228 patients (16.2%) with therapeutic full dose heparin, and 52 of 237 (21.9%) with low dose heparin (odds ratio [OR], 0.69; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.43-1.10; p=0.12). Four patients (1.8%) with therapeutic heparin died vs. 18 (7.6%) with prophylactic heparin (OR, 0.22; 95% CI, 0.07-0.65).

“While we found that therapeutic heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low dose heparin, the odds of all-cause death were significantly reduced by 78 percent with therapeutic heparin,” says first author and co-principal investigator Michelle Sholzberg, M.D.C.M., M.Sc., Head of Division of Hematology-Oncology, medical director of the Coagulation Laboratory at St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto, and assistant professor at the University of Toronto. 

Peter Jüni, M.D., co-principal investigator, director of the Applied Health Research Centre (AHRC) at St. Michael’s, and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, says that the researchers also presented a meta-analysis of randomized evidence (including data from a large multiplatform trial of ATTACC, ACTIV-4a and REMAP-CAP), which clearly indicated that therapeutic heparin is beneficial in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients. He adds that an additional meta-analysis presented in the preprint showed that therapeutic heparin is beneficial in moderately ill hospitalized patients but not in severely ill ICU patients. 

Another unique aspect of the RAPID Trial was its funding mechanism – a sort of grassroots effort in which support was gathered via Defence Research Development Canada, St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, participating institutional grants, and even a GoFundMe campaign, among other sources.

“We called this trial ‘The Little Engine that Could,’ because of the sheer will of investigators around the world to conduct it,” says Cushman.

Sholzberg says, “We believe that the findings of our trial and the multiplatform trial taken together should result in a change in clinical practice for moderately ill ward patients with COVID-19.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

medRxiv; P20GM135007

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Grant Funded News All Journal News Blood Infectious Diseases Pharmaceuticals Public Health Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 Blood Clot bloodclotting Anticoagulant Anticoagulant Heparin Mechanical Ventilation Intensive Care Patient Outcome
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5982
Newswise: The Medical Minute: What to know about the delta variant
Released: 14-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
The Medical Minute: What to know about the delta variant
 Penn State Health

News of a rapidly spreading delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is unsettling. The best protection? The vaccine.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

A study shows for the first time that people with cirrhosis who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccination gain important protection against more serious outcomes like hospitalization and death. At the same time, however, the vaccines offer less protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and take longer to take effect in this population.

Comment
Newswise: Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
 University of Vermont

Findings from an international multicenter trials showed that while a full dose of heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low-dose heparin, therapeutic heparin did reduce the odds of all-cause death by 78 percent.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:20 PM EDT
University of Chicago Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
 University of Chicago Medical Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection
 University of Fukui

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-uptick-triggers-concern
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern
 Cedars-Sinai

A month after the governor eased pandemic restrictions, it feels almost like a normal summer in Southern California's crowded restaurants, airplanes and beaches.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
Released: 14-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
 Chulalongkorn University

As the COVID-19 outbreaks continue to skyrocket with new clusters in numerous dark red areas in many provinces across the country, a research team led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sanchai Payungporn, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, has, therefore, accelerated the development of the innovative COVID-19 screening kits – “COVID-19 SCAN” that are convenient, fast, inexpensive, with efficiency, accuracy close to the Real-time PCR standards mandated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Comment
13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person
 American Educational Research Association (AERA)

New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations
 University of Connecticut

The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5982

close
1.18212