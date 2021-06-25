Coronavirus News Source

Study to Assess Allergic Reactions to COVID Vaccines

25-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT, by Vanderbilt University Medical Center contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is enrolling volunteers ages 12-69 to take part in an NIH funded study to assess reactions to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in highly allergic individuals.

The national study is a randomized controlled phase 2 clinical trial involving 30 sites to help determine the prevalence of systemic allergic reactions to the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

True allergies associated with these vaccines appear to be quite rare, in the range of only three to four cases per million doses administered, said VUMC’s principal investigator Elizabeth Phillips, MD, an internationally known expert in drug hypersensitivity. 

“Safety concerns have been cited in surveys by a significant number of people who say they are hesitant to be vaccinated. That’s why studies like this are so important,” said Phillips, professor of Medicine and Pharmacology and the John A. Oates Chair in Clinical Research at VUMC. 

“We really have to provide widespread reassurance to get high rates of vaccination. If the virus is replicating in the community, it’s going to mutate. The only way to shut that down and prevent severe illness and hospitalization is to get the population completely covered.”

The trial is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health. 

Phillips and her colleagues are seeking about 120 volunteers for the study at VUMC from the following groups:

  • Healthy individuals 18 and older who have no history of severe allergic reactions and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 but want to get the vaccine through their participation in the study; and
  • People who are highly allergic to certain foods, drugs and other environmental triggers and who have had at least one episode of anaphylaxis requiring epinephrine injection in the past five years.

Study participants will be assigned randomly to receive a first dose of one of the two mRNA vaccines or inactive placebo. The placebo group will receive the vaccine on subsequent visits.

Volunteers will be prescreened to see if they qualify for the study. They can sign up through this link or through the website of the newly formed Center for Drug Safety and Immunology at VUMC, which Phillips directs, at: https://medsites.vumc.org/centerfordrugsafetyandimmunology/cdsi-studies.

 

 

 

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Clinical Trials
SECTION
CHANNELS
Allergies Clinical Trials Vaccines Coronavirus National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
KEYWORDS
Allergies Vaccine COVID -19 Allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccines
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.51553