Reports indicate that pollen patterns, magnitude and flowering timing are changing with the earth’s temperature rise

Human-caused climate change is exacerbating pollen seasons, asthma and even wildfires in certain areas around the nation. In the past three decades across the U.S., pollen seasons have not only started sooner and lasted longer but also increased in pollen concentrations. This trajectory showcases that its more than just a seasonal nuisance now. Allergies to airborne pollen are tied to respiratory health and will impact a very similar vulnerable population that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For expert commentary on allergies and asthma that have been categorized as a health outcome linked to climate change, Andrea De Vizcaya Ruiz, PhD, associate professor and Shahir Masri, ScD, associate specialist, both with the environmental and occupational health department at UC Irvine Program in Public Health, are available for interviews.

More pollen circulating in our air longer is contributing to the onset and aggravation of allergies (rhinitis, eye irritation, headaches, cough, post-nasal drip). Coupled with indoor air pollution and climate change, our communities are experiencing unprecedented exposure to harmful air pollutants. The evidence is alarming and is imperative we take action to adopt effective and evidence-based regulations, spread awareness on lifestyle changes, and work together to clean our air.