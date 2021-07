Superar la procrastinación causada por la pandemia

Released: 2-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT

Study Examines Relationship Between Concern About COVID-19 and Belief in Science and Faith

A new study from Arizona State University has shown that people in the U.S. relied more on science than religion to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The research team assessed faith and science mindsets – how people perceived faith in God or scientific information – as the pandemic progressed. People who had a stronger science mindset were more concerned about COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic. Faith mindsets were not directly related to concern about the pandemic.