Coronavirus News Source

Survey reveals racial, political differences in COVID-19 responses

Michigan State University
25-Feb-2021 2:35 PM EST, by Michigan State University
favorite_border

Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – America's stark racial disparities in health care have been exposed by COVID-19, but a new study from Michigan State University suggests that Black individuals are more likely than conservative White people to adhere to public health standards due to disparities.

The study, published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, used data from MSU’s State of the State Survey that was captured during the initial COVID-19 outbreak from a representative group of 800 adults in Michigan. 

“Our findings suggest that although COVID impacts all Michiganders, reactions to COVID are politicized. This is significant because if people base their response to COVID on politics rather than science, they may be placing themselves at risk,” said Zachary Neal, MSU associate professor of psychology and study co-author. 

What’s more: Michigan residents’ race impacted how much politics affected their views of COVID. 

“When COVID was politicized, partisanship mattered more to White Michiganders than it did to Black Michiganders,” Neal said. “This is significant because it could mean that White Michiganders are more likely to misjudge COVID risks due to politics. For example, although Black Michiganders on average said they would comply with stay-at-home orders, only the more liberal White Michiganders said they would comply.” 

In considering political ideology, the findings reveal that conservative White individuals were more likely to have noncompliance attitudes toward local and state COVID orders than more liberal White people and Black people who tend towards compliance.

Overall, Black Michiganders’ attitudes toward the pandemic were more in line with public health recommendations around mask wearing and stay-at-home orders than views held by their White counterparts. Researchers point to a long history of health, social and economic disparities as the driving force. They found that Black Michiganders were more likely to contract COVID-19 or lose their job as a result of COVID-19 and thereby more likely to comply with regulations.

“Black Americans experience a disproportionately greater rate of preexisting conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, that place them at an elevated COVID risk,” said Kaston Anderson-Carpenter, MSU assistant professor of psychology and study lead author. “Since social determinants of health adversely impact Black Michiganders, adhering to the restrictions may also be perceived as a preventive health measure. Black people who work in essential jobs may also care for family members who have preexisting conditions, which may also influence their adherence to COVID restrictions.” 

Using data from the State of the State survey, conducted by MSU's Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, Anderson-Carpenter and Neal measured 12 areas of COVID-19 sentiment across four categories: personal impacts, the perceived severity of the virus, the state of Michigan's response to rising caseloads and Michigan's initial stay-at-home order.

Beyond the politicization of the virus, Anderson-Carpenter and Neal’s paper reinforces the national conversation about Black people being disproportionately affected by the virus. 

“Very little has happened between May and now to reduce racial disparities or political divisions; if anything, both are now worse than before,” Neal said. “Knowing now what was happening then — and, now that we’re experiencing another surge in cases — more resources need to go to the Black communities to address both the health and economic impacts of COVID, particularly now that vaccines are available.” 

By highlighting the impact of partisan perceptions, the researchers hope their study stresses the extensive disparities related to COVID health care and encourage public health officials to focus on providing assistance to Black communities. 

“It is imperative to understand how COVID has been politicized in Michigan as a microcosm of the nation, and we hope the study encourages politicians to make COVID a nonpartisan issue,” Anderson-Carpenter said.

 

(Note for media: Please include the following link to the study in all online media coverage: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40615-020-00939-9)

 

###

 

Michigan State University has been working to advance the common good in uncommon ways for more than 165 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU focuses its vast resources on creating solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges, while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

 

For MSU news on the Web, go to MSUToday. Follow MSU News on Twitter at twitter.com/MSUnews.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Public Health Race and Ethnicity Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID -19 covid health disparaties covid vaccine Health Disparities Health Disparity Michigan
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4976
Newswise:Video Embedded rutgers-cancer-health-justice-lab-creates-covid-19-educational-video-in-spanish
VIDEO
Released: 25-Feb-2021 6:05 PM EST
Rutgers Cancer Health Justice Lab Creates COVID-19 Educational Video in Spanish
 Rutgers School of Public Health

COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Latinx families more than any other racial and ethnic group, yet there are few available resources to mitigate these risks. The Rutgers School of Public Health’s Cancer Health Justice Lab has launched an educational COVID-19 video in Spanish to address the lack of resources available to Latinx families.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 5:50 PM EST
There Is No Data Indicating That the COVID-19 Vaccine Is Unsafe for Pregnant Women
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe COVID-19. Also, many women of childbearing age have increased COVID-19 exposure risks, including healthcare providers and other workers providing essential services.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 5:40 PM EST
Study suggests greater need for grief support due to COVID-19
 Curtin University

Curtin University research has found people grieving a COVID-related death would benefit from timely support and care to reduce the high risk of experiencing problems in important areas of everyday life.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 5:25 PM EST
Could post-COVID-19 tourists become less adventurous?
 Copenhagen Business School

Our deep-rooted survival instinct for disease avoidance could make us less willing to embrace strangers and take foreign travel risks.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 5:20 PM EST
Study finds more active-duty police officers died of COVID-19 in 2020 than all other causes combined
 Case Western Reserve University

Of the 264 police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 across the United States, more than half died of COVID-19, according to new data.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 4:50 PM EST
American Society of Nephrology Leads Efforts to Advance Equitable Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines to Dialysis Patients
American Society of Nephrology (ASN)

Washington, DC (February 25, 2021) —The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is spearheading efforts to secure direct federal allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to dialysis patients and frontline dialysis workers. This allocation would improve access for a vulnerable patient population, more than half of whom are Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders (NHPIs).

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 4:20 PM EST
What's ahead for people with disabilities in the post-pandemic workplace?
 IOS Press

COVID-19 has wrought havoc on the global economy and the world's public health systems.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 3:50 PM EST
New tool reveals security and privacy issues with contact tracing apps
 Queen Mary University of London

Researchers have developed a tool to identify security and privacy risks associated with Covid-19 contact tracing apps.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 1-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 25-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 1-Mar-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 25-Feb-2021 2:35 PM EST
Survey reveals racial, political differences in COVID-19 responses
 Michigan State University

A study from Michigan State University that found in spite of Black Americans’ attitudes toward proper precautions, they are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and White people are less likely to fall ill.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4976

close
0.98076