Coronavirus News Source

T cell response not critical for immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 or recovery from COVID-19

27-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT, by American Society for Microbiology (ASM)
favorite_border

Newswise — Washington, DC - July 27, 2021 - New research conducted in monkeys reveals that T cells are not critical for the recovery of primates from acute COVID-19 infections. T cell depletion does not induce severe disease, and T cells do not account for the natural resistance of rhesus macaques to severe COVID-19. Furthermore, strongly T cell-depleted macaques still develop potent memory responses to a second infection.

The findings, published in the mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, have implications for the development of second-generation vaccines and therapeutics.

"We started this study early in the pandemic, trying to figure out how to make a good model to study the disease in humans using animals. The monkeys turned out to be more resistant to the disease than we expected, so we wanted to try to figure out why that was and try to gain some insights into the disease in humans as well," said lead study author Kim Hasenkrug, PhD, senior investigator in the Laboratory of Persistent Viral Diseases, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, in Hamilton, Montana. "We now know that the antibody response is the most critical response for protection by vaccination, not the T cell response."

In the new study, the researchers used classic reagents known to deplete CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in rhesus macaques. While CD8+ T cells directly attack infected cells and kill them, CD4+ T cells are helper T cells that trigger the immune response by recognizing pathogens and secreting cytokines, small proteins, that signal other immune cells to act, including CD8+ T cells and antibody-producing B cells.

One week after depleting the macaques of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, or both at the same time, the researchers infected the animals with SARS-CoV-2. "We depleted, we infected them and then we continued the depletions during the first week of infection to make sure the animals were well depleted. Then we studied their blood to see how they were responding in terms of their T cells and B cells," said Hasenkrug. For six weeks, the researchers studied nasal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavages to measure virus in the nose, mouth and lungs, and rectal swabs to see if the gut was shedding virus. After six weeks, the researchers re-challenged the monkeys with SARS-CoV-2 and they repeated their collection of virus and blood samples, which allowed the researchers to evaluate immune memory responses. "If there is a memory response, you get a much quicker immune response and control of the virus. That is how vaccinations work. Once your body has seen a viral pathogen, the next time it sees it, you can get a much faster and stronger immune response," said Dr. Hasenkrug.

The researchers found that the monkeys were able to mount a good memory response against the virus regardless of T cell depletion. "We found we got really good memory responses regardless of whether we depleted T cells or not. Basically, we found very strong virus neutralizing antibodies, and they are the most important antibodies in controlling the infection. That was unexpected by most immunologists, virologists and vaccinologists," said Hasenkrug.

"The other thing that happens during a memory response is that antibodies mature, becoming, stronger and more potent at binding the viral pathogen. We saw indications of this through what's called "class switching,", said Hasenkrug.

"Class switching" was also unexpected in these monkeys with depleted T cells. "We don't have a firm explanation as to why that happened, but we think it involves some sort of compensatory response, which you can see in our study. For example, when we depleted CD8+ T cells, we saw stronger CD4+ T cell or B cells responses in some animals. When the animals are missing something, they will try to make up for it by making more of something else."

Hasenkrug doesn't know why the T cells didn't turn out to be more important, but it is probably a good thing that they are not required, because then, people who fail to mount sufficient T cell responses still have opportunities to recover.

"This implies that the innate immune response is critical for initial control of the virus, rather than the adaptive immune responses we studied," said Hasenkrug.

###

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

mBio

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Immunology Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 T Cells Immunology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6073
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Rutgers ER Expert Available to Discuss CDC’s Anticipated New Mask Rules
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise: Who Lives, Who Dies, and How and Why?
22-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Who Lives, Who Dies, and How and Why?
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

In a world dealing with the worst public health crisis in a century, the current U.S. system for tracking deaths suffers from organizational, political and procedural flaws that actually put public health and safety at risk, and requires significant updates and reform to solve the problems laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term
Released: 27-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT
California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

California State University to Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Fall 2021 Term

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Behind the COVID-19 Diagnostic for Testing Hundreds of People at a Time
 The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation

Hertz Fellow Cameron Myhrvold and colleagues are advancing research that started long before the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
T cell response not critical for immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 or recovery from COVID-19
 American Society for Microbiology (ASM)

New research conducted in monkeys reveals that T cells are not critical for the recovery of primates from acute COVID-19 infections.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:45 AM EDT
mRNA Vaccinations vs COVID-19 Risk in Teens – Vaccinations are Safer
 Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University researchers have demonstrated that the risk for myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) among male teens (12-17) diagnosed with COVID-19 is nearly 6 times higher than their combined risk following first and second doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The risk for myocarditis/pericarditis among girls (ages 12-17) is 21 times greater from COVID-19 than from vaccines.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Twitter Study Tracks Early Days of COVID-19 Pandemic in U.S.
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York studied Twitter communications to understand the societal impact of COVID-19 in the United States during the early days of the pandemic.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 9:45 AM EDT
A First Report of COVID-19 Orbital Involvement Is Reported in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery
 Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott

A severe skin infection in the orbital area (around the eye) may represent an unusual complication of COVID-19, according to a patient report published in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Comment
Newswise: “Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
Released: 27-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
“Baiya Vaccine” from Chula — a Testament of Thai Mastery — Coming this September
 Chulalongkorn University

Chula Pharmacy prepares to test “Baiya Vaccine” a Thai vaccine against COVID–19 by “Baiya Phytofarm“, a Chula startup. The vaccines have been produced at the first plant in Asia that manufactures plant–based vaccines for humans. Clinical trials with volunteers and the research for the second–generation vaccine to fight the virus variants are to commence in September 2021.

Comment
Newswise: Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Keep Calm and Take One in the Arm: West Virginia University Researcher Says Vaccination Remains Best Way to Dodge Delta Variant
 West Virginia University

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6073

close
2.79084