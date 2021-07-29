Coronavirus News Source

Tennessee Health Care and Public Health Leaders Urge Immediate Action to Protect State’s Children From Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

Measures proposed to address decline in adolescent vaccination associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
29-Jul-2021 10:35 AM EDT, by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — Tennessee health care providers, public health professionals and community stakeholders today issued an urgent call to action to protect Tennessee children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant vaccination gap and lag in vital preventive services among U.S. children and adolescents. The deficits are even greater in Tennessee and threaten the health of children, families and communities.

Public health leaders today released a statement strongly encouraging health care systems and providers to take the following immediate actions to get back on track:

  • Identify patients who have missed recommended vaccinations and make contact to schedule appointments;
  • Ask parents and guardians about the vaccination status of their children; and
  • Use every patient visit as a vaccination opportunity.

As of May 2021, pandemic disruptions have been especially severe for adolescent vaccinations, including recommended vaccines to protect against whooping cough, human papillomavirus (HPV) cancer prevention and meningitis. Adolescent vaccinations have declined an average of 18% nationally compared to previous years, representing millions of missed doses. In Tennessee, adolescent vaccinations remain down 17% overall from a previous decline as high as 64% in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The negative effects of the pandemic on vaccinations for adolescents who are publicly insured have persisted, however, with some evidence of recovery among adolescents who are privately insured.

“Now that a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for adolescents age 12 and older, routinely recommended adolescent vaccinations can be administered at the same time,” said Heather Brandt, Ph.D., director of the HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude, and a coordinator for the joint statement. “There is no time to waste in getting caught up on recommended vaccinations and taking advantage of COVID-19 vaccination to stay ahead of vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Pediatrician and president of ImmunizeTN Dorothy Sinard, M.D., said, “During this unprecedented time, when everyone is focused on staying healthy, it is important to remember that immunizations are critical for everyone.

 “Health care providers across Tennessee are making it a priority to provide a safe environment to patients and their families. Now more than ever, it is crucial to stay up to date on recommended vaccines,” Sinard said.

More information is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health. This statement was developed by ImmunizeTN, Meharry Medical College, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and was endorsed by the following organizations:

  • American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
  • Arlington Dental
  • CHI Memorial Health Care System
  • Cumberland Pediatric Foundation
  • Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
  • Memphis Business Group on Health
  • Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians
  • Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Tennessee Dental Association
  • Tennessee Hospital Association
  • Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Association
  • Tennessee Men’s Health Network
  • Tennessee Nurses Association
  • Tennessee Primary Care Association
  • Tennessee Section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • University of Tennessee Health Science Center

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Healthcare Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
HPV Vaccination Adolescent Teens


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6101
Released: 30-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Thinking Impaired in 60% of COVID-19 Survivors, Study Finds
 University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

In a sample of over 400 older adults in Argentina who had recovered from COVID-19, more than 60% displayed some degree of cognitive impairment, a researcher from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio reported July 29 at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Support for Government Mandates High and Increasing Over Time, Survey Finds
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

As the coronavirus Delta variant surges throughout the country and mask and vaccine mandates are being considered, a new national survey finds that almost 20 percent of Americans say it is unlikely that they will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Study: Privilege and Politics Impact Disparity in Vaccine Rates
 University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business

Comment
Newswise: How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
How to Play with Your Children in Age-appropriate and Creative Ways When Schools Are Still Closed and Everyone Is Still Stuck at Home
 Chulalongkorn University

The COVID-19 situation may have restricted people’s space, but not their imagination. A Chula lecturer has given recommendations to parents who need to spend more time at home on select social activities to enhance children’s development in a safe and age-appropriate way.

Comment
Released: 30-Jul-2021 8:30 AM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and eight professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:45 PM EDT
Which Voices Led Medical Misinformation in the Early Stages of COVID?
 University of Cincinnati

In the early and thus far most devastating stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists were at a near loss on how to treat the deadly disease.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:40 PM EDT
Half of U.S. Parents May Not Vaccinate Their Youngest Child Against COVID-19
 CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy

Even as the delta variant of Covid-19 sweeps the globe, leaving those who remain unvaccinated vulnerable, vaccination among adults and teenagers in the United States is stalling, giving rise to concerns over whether parents will vaccinate their young children once vaccines are approved for those under 12 years of age.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:45 PM EDT
FSMB: Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation May Put Medical License at Risk
 Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6101

close
1.77813