Newswise — The winter surge of COVID-19, the flu and other viruses is here and it’s top of mind as people prepare to see loved ones during the holiday season. As more workers are now spending more time in the office, what policies and practices should businesses consider implementing to help keep employees safe?

James R. Bailey, a professor of leadership development at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include effective leadership, organizational change and managerial decision making, as well as employee motivation and business ethics.

In a recent interview with Inc., Bailey says communication from senior management is key when Covid, flu and other cases pop up. That could mean updating employees about potential threats and local transmission data or sharing reminders of good hygiene habits and safety precautions.

“It also doesn't hurt to remind people about their health care benefits and that leadership is invested in keeping them safe,” Bailey said. “That means allowing people who want to be cautious to wear masks, sit far away from others, and not attend large staff functions--and to do so without fearing professional or social repercussions.”