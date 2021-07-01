The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic

Fact Check By: Craig Jones, Newswise
Truthfulness: False
Claim:
Magnetism was added to COVID-19 vaccines to push mRNA through the bodyClaim Publisher and Date: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, author of on 2021-06-09
Health care providers such Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a physician in suburban Cleveland and author of "Saying No to Vaccines," testified before Ohio lawmakers on June 9th, claiming that the coronavirus spike protein that results from vaccination has "a metal attached to it." A video published on June 7 on the site Rumble and shared thousands of times on soclal media also says magnetism was "intentionally added to 'vaccine' to force mRNA through entire body." Various other claims (here and here) have been made regarding some kind of magnetism produced by metal in the vaccines. We rate these claims as false. All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals and do not produce a magnetic reaction.
Hackensack Meridian Health has published a handy breakdown of all the ingredients contained in the three vaccines.
As reported by Reuters...
Responding to a “magnet challenge” video specifically claiming to feature a Pfizer jab recipient, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed in an email to Reuters that their vaccine does not contain any metals and cannot cause a magnetic response when it is injected.