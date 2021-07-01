Coronavirus News Source

The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic

Newswise
1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT, by Newswise
favorite_border

Fact Check By: Craig Jones, Newswise

Truthfulness: False

Claim:

Magnetism was added to COVID-19 vaccines to push mRNA through the body

Claim Publisher and Date: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, author of on 2021-06-09

Health care providers such Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a physician in suburban Cleveland and author of "Saying No to Vaccines," testified before Ohio lawmakers on June 9th, claiming that the coronavirus spike protein that results from vaccination has "a metal attached to it." A video published on June 7 on the site Rumble and shared thousands of times on soclal media also says magnetism was "intentionally added to 'vaccine' to force mRNA through entire body." Various other claims (here and here) have been made regarding some kind of magnetism produced by metal in the vaccines. We rate these claims as false. All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals and do not produce a magnetic reaction. 

Hackensack Meridian Health has published a handy breakdown of all the ingredients contained in the three vaccines

As reported by Reuters...

Responding to a “magnet challenge” video specifically claiming to feature a Pfizer jab recipient, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed in an email to Reuters that their vaccine does not contain any metals and cannot cause a magnetic response when it is injected.

 

 

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
FACT CHECK DETAILS

Claim: Magnetism was added to COVID-19 vaccines to push mRNA through the body
Claim Publisher: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, author of
Date of Claim: 2021-06-09
Author of Article: Craig Jones
Truthfulness: False

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Fact Check
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aging Agriculture AIDS and HIV Infectious Diseases Patient Safety Public Health Social Media Vaccines Coronavirus
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
1.30765