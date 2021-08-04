Coronavirus News Source

Rush University Medical Center

The Future of Masking Post-Vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccine is your best defense against the virus, but when and where should you continue to wear a mask?
4-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT, by Rush University Medical Center contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — As people continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the question “do I still need a mask?” is now being asked. And while it may be tempting to trash that face covering, the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is causing experts to say, “not so fast.”

Because of the emergence of COVID-19 variants of concern in the United States, particularly the delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidelines for vaccinated people. These new guidelines may bring some confusion and new questions. Who needs to wear a face covering? When and where should someone wear mask? 

Michael Lin, MD, MPH, infectious disease expert at Rush University Medical Center, answers some of the most frequently asked questions about masking in a world with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Who should wear a mask?

With the recent changes by the CDC in masking recommendations, everyone, whether vaccinated or not will need to wear a mask at some point. 

For people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 the CDC recommends that they continue to wear a mask inside public places and continue to maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

While non-vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors in public no matter what, vaccinated people will now need to wear masks indoors when community transmission of COVID-19 is high.

Lin explains that while the vaccine does protect you from COVID-19, newer variants can sometimes still cause infections among vaccinated people. 

“Wearing a mask protects you against COVID-19, and this is important since the newer variants such as the delta variant, can sometimes cause ‘break-through’ infections.” Lin explains. “Wearing a mask also protects others, since new data shows that vaccinated persons infected COVID-19 are likely contagious.”

When and where should I wear a mask?

The CDC’s most recent guideline recommendations say that when the community rate of transmission is high, vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors in public areas. This includes grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and indoor sporting events. 

While these recommendations may be new, there are the other places the CDC has always recommend vaccinated people stay masked. According to the CDC, “Wearing a mask is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.”

Wearing a mask when you don’t feel well is another time you should be wearing a mask around others. If your symptoms are similar to COVID-19, Lin says its best to stay home.

“If you don’t feel well because you have COVID-19 symptoms, you should get tested and stay home,” explains Lin. “When you are sick at home, wearing a mask is an important way to protect others in your household.”

Aside from COVID-19, continued masking can be a great way to protect yourself and others as the colder weather begins, and flu and cold season starts to make a comeback. 

“There is good evidence that masking prevents not just COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses,” says Lin. “So, it makes sense to wear a mask if you are vulnerable or if you work in high risk settings such as health care.”

Masking is here to stay

While the country is slowly returning to life before the COVD-19 pandemic, some guidelines are still needed to protect everyone while COVID-19 is still a threat.

Being fully vaccinated is still your best weapon against COVID-19 but masking still plays an important role in protecting yourself and those around you. Even if you are fully vaccinated, being mindful of situations where transmission rates could be high — and continuing to wear a mask in those situations — can bring us one step closer to ending the pandemic once and for all. 

Lin says that its best practice to follow public health recommendations about masking to protect yourself and others around you.

“Prevention works best when you have multiple layers of protection,” says Lin. “In situations where contagious COVID-19 variants such as the delta variant are spreading in your area, it makes sense to add additional protection such as masking.” 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 face masking face coverings Masking covid-19 prevention COVID-19 protection COVID-19 safety COVID-19 Safety Precautions COVID-19 safety protocols Guidelines Recommendations COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 vaccines covid-19 defense COVID-19 pandemic Pandemic Infectious Disease Delta variant Covid-19 variant covid-19 variants COVID-19 cases Covid-19 surge
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6143
Released: 6-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
 University of Birmingham

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Comment
Newswise: Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
 Mayo Clinic

اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
 Barcelona Institute for Global Health

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6143

close
2.00652