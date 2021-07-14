Coronavirus News Source

Penn State Health

The Medical Minute: What to know about the delta variant

14-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT, by Penn State Health
favorite_border

Newswise — Right in the middle of a summer that is looking and feeling much more like normal, news of a rapidly spreading delta variant of SARS-CoV-2―the virus that causes COVID-19―is unsettling and causing lots of questions.

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant has increased from about a third of cases in the U.S. in early June to more than half of new cases in early July.

It is much more easily transmitted from person to person, and some reports suggest it causes more severe disease―although more information is needed to say for sure.

What’s my best protection?

Get vaccinated.

“This variant will have the greatest impact on the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “The vaccines may be a little less effective at preventing delta-related illness, but remain over 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.”

“People who are vaccinated and develop a breakthrough infection are not thought to have very high levels of the virus in their respiratory tracts, so they are thought to be less likely to transmit infection to others, although less is known about the risk of vaccinated people spreading the delta variant,” said Dr. Leslie Parent, an infectious diseases physician at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and vice dean for research and graduate studies at Penn State College of Medicine.

“Vaccination also lessens the chance that new variants will emerge that could spread more easily, cause more severe disease or become more resistant to vaccines, antibody treatments and antiviral drugs,” she said.

Do we have a lot of the delta variant in Pennsylvania?

Fortunately, a relatively high percentage of Pennsylvania’s adult population has been vaccinated, according to the CDC COVID data tracker. More than 60% of people older than 18 have been fully vaccinated, and 75% have received a first dose. At this time, a small proportion of the COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are caused by the delta variant. This is in contrast to places with lower vaccination rates. In Missouri, for example, where just 39.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, the delta variant accounts for 73% of new COVID-19 cases.

“At Hershey Medical Center, we have detected about one delta variant a week; however, the U.K. variant remains the most common, and hopefully it stays this way,” said Wallace Greene, director of the Diagnostic Virology Laboratory at the Medical Center, noting that COVID-19 testing and positive samples continue to decrease.

In that case, should I even be concerned?

As people travel on summer vacations to places where vaccination rates are lower and gather again in larger groups that undoubtedly include some unvaccinated adults and children, now is not the time to let your guard down.

States with lower vaccination rates have seen an uptick in cases, and “we certainly don’t want to bring any of that here,” Greene said.

People who are not vaccinated are more susceptible to becoming infected and can transmit the virus more readily to others, even if they themselves have no or few symptoms, Parent said. “Those transmitted infections may cause severe disease in some people and overwhelm the health care system in the area,” she said.

Are the symptoms of the delta variant different or more dangerous?

“The symptoms appear to be similar, although we will learn more as new studies are published,” Parent said. “Information from Scotland published in the Lancet [medical journal] suggests that people in younger age groups are being infected with the delta variant and infection with delta is associated with a two-fold increased risk of hospitalization compared to the alpha variant.”

Should I think about masking or social distancing again?

While guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing have loosened, people should take into account their surroundings, their own health considerations and what they know about the region of the country where they are, doctors said.

“I work with stem cell transplant patients, so I continue to wear a mask and social distance even though I am vaccinated, because I don’t want to risk bringing anything to them,” Paules said.

“It is important to consider both your own risk and the risk to your loved ones, particularly children who cannot yet be vaccinated and immunocompromised individuals who may respond less well to the vaccine,” Paules added. “This is especially true in regions of the country with high rates of delta transmission.”

Should immunocompromised people who are vaccinated take special precautions?

“Because we can’t assess at an individual level how well an immunocompromised person will be protected after vaccination or previous infection, it would be safest for those with risk factors for serious complications and anyone who is immunocompromised to continue to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and maintain social distancing, even if they have been vaccinated,” Parent said.

What’s the latest on booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine?

“We just don’t know yet. If we see vaccine breakthrough infections in larger amounts, that may be a clue that a booster is needed,” Paules said. “There may ultimately be different recommendations for someone who is 80 years old versus someone in their 20s or immunocompromised patients.”

Right, now, she said, the most important step is get vaccinated. “Do it for yourself, for your loved ones and for your community. That’s how we’ll get out of this,” she said.

Related content:

The Medical Minute is a weekly health news feature produced by Penn State Health. Articles feature the expertise of faculty, physicians and staff, and are designed to offer timely, relevant health information of interest to a broad audience.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Delta variant COVID vaccines
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5982
Newswise: The Medical Minute: What to know about the delta variant
Released: 14-Jul-2021 1:55 PM EDT
The Medical Minute: What to know about the delta variant
 Penn State Health

News of a rapidly spreading delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is unsettling. The best protection? The vaccine.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Against Infection Lower and Slower in People with Liver Disease
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

A study shows for the first time that people with cirrhosis who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccination gain important protection against more serious outcomes like hospitalization and death. At the same time, however, the vaccines offer less protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection and take longer to take effect in this population.

Comment
Newswise: Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Study Supports Early Anticoagulant Treatment to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients
 University of Vermont

Findings from an international multicenter trials showed that while a full dose of heparin didn't statistically significantly lower incidence of the primary composite of death, mechanical ventilation or ICU admission compared with low-dose heparin, therapeutic heparin did reduce the odds of all-cause death by 78 percent.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:20 PM EDT
University of Chicago Medical Center to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
 University of Chicago Medical Center

The University of Chicago Medical Center will require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Short Chain Fatty Acids: An “ACE in the Hole” Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection
 University of Fukui

Scientists find that short chain fatty acids can be used to reduce susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality from COVID-19

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-uptick-triggers-concern
VIDEO
Released: 14-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
COVID-19 Uptick Triggers Concern
 Cedars-Sinai

A month after the governor eased pandemic restrictions, it feels almost like a normal summer in Southern California's crowded restaurants, airplanes and beaches.
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 14-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 15-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Newswise: COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
Released: 14-Jul-2021 8:55 AM EDT
COVID-19 SCAN: An Innovative, Proactive, Fast, Accurate, and Affordable Screening Kit by Chula Doctors
 Chulalongkorn University

As the COVID-19 outbreaks continue to skyrocket with new clusters in numerous dark red areas in many provinces across the country, a research team led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sanchai Payungporn, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, has, therefore, accelerated the development of the innovative COVID-19 screening kits – “COVID-19 SCAN” that are convenient, fast, inexpensive, with efficiency, accuracy close to the Real-time PCR standards mandated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Comment
13-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Study Finds “Thriving Gap” Between Students Who Attended High School Remotely Versus in Person
 American Educational Research Association (AERA)

New research finds that high school students who attended school remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered socially, emotionally, and academically compared with those who attended in person.

Comment
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT
The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations
 University of Connecticut

The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5982

close
1.56037