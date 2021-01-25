The Value Equation Charts Pathway for 21st Century Medical Innovation

Newswise — New York- January 21, 2021: In his new book, The Value Equation: A Journey Through the Innovation Ecosystem in the Time of COVID , Peter Pitts argues that healthcare innovation saves lives, saves money, promotes economic growth, and provides hope for hundreds of millions of people (both patients and care-givers) in the United States and around the world. But that innovation isn’t easy and the path forward is neither smooth not brightly lit.

The Value Equation features essays by Pitts and a host of experts covering a wide range of “urgencies” including the urgency of innovation, quality, information sharing, 21st century medicines regulation, safety, the evolving patient voice, value-based healthcare technology assessment and the lessons learned from COVID-19.

According to Professor Pitts, President of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, a Visiting Professor at the University of Paris Descartes School of Medicine and a former FDA Associate Commissioner, “There are many roadblocks beyond those of discovery and development. The complicated and conflicting dynamics of politics, perspectives on healthcare economics, of friction between payers, providers, manufacturers, and regulators, the battle for better patient education, and the need for a more forceful and factual debate over the value of innovation all create the need for a more balanced and robust debate.”

“Excellence,” wrote Aristotle, “is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives. Choice, not chance, determines your destiny.” The Value Equation address many of these choices – and their consequences.