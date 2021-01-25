Coronavirus News Source

The Value Equation Charts Pathway for 21st Century Medical Innovation

Former FDA Associate Commissioner Details Urgency of Advancing the Healthcare Ecosystem
25-Jan-2021 8:05 AM EST, by Stage 1 Public Relations
favorite_border

Newswise — New York- January 21, 2021: In his new book, The Value Equation: A Journey Through the Innovation Ecosystem in the Time of COVID, Peter Pitts argues that healthcare innovation saves lives, saves money, promotes economic growth, and provides hope for hundreds of millions of people (both patients and care-givers) in the United States and around the world. But that innovation isn’t easy and the path forward is neither smooth not brightly lit. 

The Value Equation features essays by Pitts and a host of experts covering a wide range of “urgencies” including the urgency of innovation, quality, information sharing, 21st century medicines regulation, safety, the evolving patient voice, value-based healthcare technology assessment and the lessons learned from COVID-19. 

According to Professor Pitts, President of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, a Visiting Professor at the University of Paris Descartes School of Medicine and a former FDA Associate Commissioner, “There are many roadblocks beyond those of discovery and development. The complicated and conflicting dynamics of politics, perspectives on healthcare economics, of friction between payers, providers, manufacturers, and regulators, the battle for better patient education, and the need for a more forceful and factual debate over the value of innovation all create the need for a more balanced and robust debate.” 

“Excellence,” wrote Aristotle, “is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives. Choice, not chance, determines your destiny.” The Value Equation address many of these choices – and their consequences.

The Value Equation: A Journey Through the Innovation Ecosystem in the Time of COVID is necessary reading for anyone interested in charting a new, urgent path forward for patient-centric healthcare innovation. 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Public Health Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
FDA expert Healthcare ecosystem covid 19 Patient Access
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4640
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 25-Jan-2021 10:00 AM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 25-Jan-2021 9:50 AM EST
Heart Disease and COVID-19: Focusing on Exercise, Mental Health, and Nutrition are Critical for High-Risk Groups
Mount Sinai Health System

February is American Heart Month and cardiologists from the Mount Sinai Health System are sharing tips on heart disease prevention to lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Medicine Hosts Briefing on COVID-19: One Year Later
Released: 25-Jan-2021 9:00 AM EST
Johns Hopkins Medicine Hosts Briefing on COVID-19: One Year Later
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

A Woman’s Journey will host a 90-minute virtual event, “COVID-19: One Year Later,” during which Johns Hopkins Medicine experts will address important issues related to COVID-19 such as new and available treatments and vaccine safety and efficacy. Registrants will learn about the continued urgency of public health measures to mitigate the pandemic despite the introduction of vaccines, what distinguishes the leading vaccine contenders in their methodology, safety and effectiveness, and symptoms and insights surrounding lingering deficits in physical function, mental health and cognition among COVID-19 survivors.

Comment
Released: 25-Jan-2021 8:50 AM EST
How UVA Created Artificial Intelligence to Watch Over Patients With COVID-19
 University of Virginia Health System

A UVA physician’s software that monitors patients to predict clinical problems is helping COVID patients.

Comment
Released: 25-Jan-2021 8:45 AM EST
Transformations within reach: Pathways to a sustainable and resilient world
 International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and the International Science Council (ISC) have drawn on the combined strengths and expertise of the two organizations to help build a sustainable post-COVID-19 world.

Comment
Released: 25-Jan-2021 8:40 AM EST
الجلطات الدموية في القلب أمر شائع لدى مرضى فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19)
 Mayo Clinic

مدينة روتشستر، ولاية مينيسوتا - يواصل الباحثون دراسة آثار فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) على القلب، ومنها التهاب عضلة القلب - وهو التهاب مركّز في عضلة القلب. وتشير الأبحاث الجديدة الصادرة عن مايو كلينك (Mayo Clinic) إلى أن التهاب عضلة القلب قد لا يكون مسؤولًا عن الإصابة القلبية في العديد من حالات فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

Comment
Released: 25-Jan-2021 8:35 AM EST
Frecuencia de coágulos sanguíneos en el corazón de pacientes con COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores continúan estudiando los efectos de la COVID-19 sobre el corazón, incluida la miocarditis, que es una inflamación concentrada en el músculo cardíaco. Los nuevos estudios de Mayo Clinic plantean que en muchos casos de COVID-19, la miocarditis podría no ser la responsable de los daños cardíacos.

Comment
Released: 25-Jan-2021 8:05 AM EST
Una investigación de Mayo Clinic confirma el papel crítico de las mascarillas para la prevención de la infección por COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Según información nueva e inédita de los investigadores de Mayo Clinic, el distanciamiento físico reduce la exposición a las gotitas de Flügge y, si bien tres pies (0,9 metros) son suficientes, una distancia de seis pies (1,8 metros) reduce el número de estas partículas a niveles mínimos.

Comment
Newswise: The Value Equation Charts Pathway for 21st Century Medical Innovation
Released: 25-Jan-2021 8:05 AM EST
The Value Equation Charts Pathway for 21st Century Medical Innovation
 Stage 1 Public Relations

Announcement of a new book on the healthcare ecosystem

Comment
Released: 25-Jan-2021 6:05 AM EST
COVID Vaccine Distribution Under New Management: Live Expert Panel for January 27, 2PM ET
 Newswise

Experts will discuss and take questions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4640

close
2.73339