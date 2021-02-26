Coronavirus News Source

Wellesley College

Three Wellesley Professors Teach Students to View the Pandemic Through a Historical Lens

26-Feb-2021 7:05 AM EST, by Wellesley College
favorite_border

Newswise — A year into the COVID-19 crisis, it seems like almost everyone can recall the moment they first sensed just how extensively the pandemic making its way around the world would upend their lives.

For Simon Grote, associate professor of history at Wellesley, it came during one of his last unmasked walks in Halle, Germany, where he spent the fall semester doing research, as restaurants and shops in his neighborhood were shuttering en masse.

“The gravity of the situation was becoming impossible to ignore,” Grote said. “I had been feeling as if the pandemic was offering us all an extraordinary opportunity to understand things about ourselves and our communities that might not otherwise be obvious, and I didn’t want to miss it. I kept asking myself, ‘What should I be paying attention to? What questions should I be asking? What should I want to know about?’”

As the pandemic intensified, the journalistic articles Grote had been reading didn’t seem to offer answers to those questions. He found himself turning increasingly to sources that could provide a longer view: historians and scholars of epidemics.

“I wanted to use their investigations of past epidemics as a model for the coronavirus pandemic, and to try to understand what mattered to them,” Grote said.

In June, Grote reached out to Jacki Musacchio, professor of art, to discuss ideas for a course that would address those topics.

“Last year, I was teaching ARTH 251: The Arts in Italy Before and After the Black Death,” Musacchio said. “We had literally just reached the Black Death when the campus, and the world, went into lockdown. So I was thinking about constructing a new course for the fall to focus specifically on plague-related art in the early modern period when Simon reached out to me with his idea of examining epidemics more broadly, from a historical perspective.”

While living and teaching under pandemic conditions is new for Musacchio, her interest in the history of pandemics is not. Her first book examined the role of art and objects related to childbirth after the outbreak of the Black Death in Italy in the mid-14th century.

Grote and Musacchio decided to create a course for fall term 2 on the history of epidemics from the 14th through the 18th centuries, primarily in Europe but also in the Americas. “We tried to give students a sense of how scholars of history, art history, and various other disciplines have been using epidemics to gain insights into the workings of the communities that experienced them,” Grote said. Throughout the term, scholars from around the world joined the class by Zoom to discuss their work, as did several members of the Wellesley community. Grote and Musacchio also incorporated objects from the Davis Museum and Special Collections.

Students learned about historical outbreaks of disease, then researched and wrote short essays to explain to a general audience how understanding history can help them understand our current situation.

“It was exciting to see students developing their appreciation, based on knowledge of historical examples, for the often insoluble problems faced by public health officials,” Grote said. “The most electric moments seemed to come when we had been studying something historical and then pivoted to the present.”

“When I chose to take this class, I expected there to be some similarities between the past and the present, but I certainly did not expect there to be as many similarities as we found,” said Hailey Sweeney ’23. “Perhaps it’s because human nature doesn’t change, but I realized that people tend to respond similarly to mass disease. People tend to blame others, people want to leave infected areas, people want to believe that they are above public health measures, and governments often don’t have the best responses either. But people also cope in similar ways, too. People make art, people make music, people worship together.”

Ella Mints ’22, an art history major who took the course, said that examining pandemic-related objects from Special Collections had a significant impact on her. “It was more comforting than I previously imagined to see these physical reminders of the many people who have shared our anxieties and desperately strove to protect themselves,” she said.

While Grote and Musacchio focused on history, and the history of art, Susan Reverby, Marion Butler McLean Professor Emerita in the History of Ideas and professor emerita of women’s and gender studies, taught a term 2 course that examined the pandemic through the lens of health activism.

“It felt like the wrong time to be an historian of medicine and a feminist health activist and not be teaching,” Reverby said. She turned to courses she had previously taught, such as Health Activism and Race, Class, and Gender in American Healthcare, to shape her approach to the topic, and like Grote and Musacchio, she invited experts to join the class as guest lecturers.

“It was exciting to meet and hear from experts in public health and health activism about the topics we were studying, as well as their career paths,” said Talia Benheim ’21, an economics and psychology double major. “We learned how so many aspects of the current pandemic differ from past pandemics, and how, in addition to the biological factors that affect the course of an outbreak, social, cultural, and historical contexts and values shape people’s experiences of a disease.”

Reverby said she wanted the assignments to be as open as possible. For the final projects, students recorded podcasts, annotated bibliographies, created websites, and wrote research papers.

Shreya Huilgol ’21, a cognitive and linguistic sciences and health and society double major, developed a script for a podcast episode about health department response lessons from previous epidemics in New York City. She said the dynamic nature of the course’s texts and assignments throughout the term inspired her to attempt a nontraditional project.

“Early in the term, I decided to write an analysis on an episode of ‘Hidden Brain,’ one of my favorite podcasts,” Huilgol said. “Because we had so much freedom for final projects and I enjoyed that analysis, it felt natural to write a podcast script for my project.”

While the term has ended, the conversation that began in Reverby’s virtual classroom has continued into 2021.

“Our class has remained in touch with each other and Professor Reverby,” Benheim said. “We regularly exchange relevant updates and articles about the pandemic and public health.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science History Coronavirus Education
KEYWORDS
Pandemic History
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4983
Released: 26-Feb-2021 3:05 PM EST
Discovery: Neanderthal-derived protein may reduce the severity of COVID-19
 McGill University

Researchers at the Lady Davis Institute (LDI) at the Jewish General Hospital have discovered that increased levels of the protein OAS1 are associated with reduced mortality and less severe disease requiring ventilation among patients with COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 26-Feb-2021 2:55 PM EST
Vitamin B6 may help keep COVID-19's cytokine storms at bay
 Hiroshima University

Who would have thought that a small basic compound like vitamin B6 in the banana or fish you had this morning may be key to your body's robust response against COVID-19?

Comment
Released: 26-Feb-2021 2:50 PM EST
SARS-CoV-2 mutations in competition
 University of Bern

Prior to the emergence of new mutants of the coronavirus, such as the British variant B.1.1.7, the SARS-CoV-2 variant named D614G had already mutated from the original SARS-CoV-2 pathogen that triggered the pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne scientists track community spread of COVID-19 in wastewater
Released: 26-Feb-2021 1:20 PM EST
Argonne scientists track community spread of COVID-19 in wastewater
 Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne scientists are using wastewater-based epidemiology to provide a safe and cost-effective way to measure community spread of COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Comment
Newswise: 257485_web.jpg
Released: 26-Feb-2021 12:25 PM EST
Chip simplifies COVID-19 testing, delivers results on a phone
 Rice University

COVID-19 can be diagnosed in 55 minutes or less with the help of programmed magnetic nanobeads and a diagnostic tool that plugs into an off-the-shelf cell phone, according to Rice University engineers.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 1-Mar-2021 9:00 AM EST Released to reporters: 26-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 1-Mar-2021 9:00 AM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.

Newswise: Three Wellesley Professors Teach Students to View the Pandemic Through a Historical Lens
Released: 26-Feb-2021 7:05 AM EST
Three Wellesley Professors Teach Students to View the Pandemic Through a Historical Lens
 Wellesley College

A year into the COVID-19 crisis, it seems like almost everyone can recall the moment they first sensed just how extensively the pandemic making its way around the world would upend their lives.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded rutgers-cancer-health-justice-lab-creates-covid-19-educational-video-in-spanish
VIDEO
Released: 25-Feb-2021 6:05 PM EST
Rutgers Cancer Health Justice Lab Creates COVID-19 Educational Video in Spanish
 Rutgers School of Public Health

COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Latinx families more than any other racial and ethnic group, yet there are few available resources to mitigate these risks. The Rutgers School of Public Health’s Cancer Health Justice Lab has launched an educational COVID-19 video in Spanish to address the lack of resources available to Latinx families.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 5:50 PM EST
There Is No Data Indicating that the COVID-19 Vaccine Is Unsafe for Pregnant Women
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe COVID-19. Also, many women of childbearing age have increased COVID-19 exposure risks, including healthcare providers and other workers providing essential services.

Comment
Released: 25-Feb-2021 5:40 PM EST
Study suggests greater need for grief support due to COVID-19
 Curtin University

Curtin University research has found people grieving a COVID-related death would benefit from timely support and care to reduce the high risk of experiencing problems in important areas of everyday life.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4983

close
1.11613