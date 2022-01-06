Newswise — SEATTLE — Jan. 5, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news.

COVID-19

Sleuthing the immune system's mysterious T-regs Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Lund began to study how the human immune system reacted to the new coronavirus. Lund and her team sought out "immune signatures" in blood samples of patients who were seriously ill with COVID-19, looking to find a pattern in how the immune system reacts to coronavirus. Their findings showed that T-regs, regulatory T cells, were key in the immune response to COVID-19.

Latest Fred Hutch research on COVID-19

See what Fred Hutch coronavirus experts are saying about how the omicron variant may affect us, what is known so far and what key questions we need to answer.

On Dec. 22, 2021, an international team of researchers, including Fred Hutch’s Dr. Joshua Hill, published results of a Phase 3 clinical trial of the antiviral drug remdesivir in nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Pediatric transplantation expert Dr. Neel Bhatt presented his latest research on the outcomes of blood cell transplant recipients with COVID-19 at ASH.

Cancer research

New research from the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium brought together researchers, oncologists and patient advocates last month for a hybrid conference. Researchers from Fred Hutch presented data ranging from Dr. Heather Greenlee's findings on the cardiotoxicity of breast cancer treatments to Dr. Scott Ramsey's research on the budgetary impact of new blood-based biomarker tests to monitor certain types of metastatic breast cancer.

Science spotlight

Science Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows at Fred Hutch that summarize new research papers from Hutch scientists.

The Myc network’s multiple functions in spermatogenesis

Chromosomes take fate into their own hands during micronucleus rupture

A promising new potential therapy for small cell carcinomas

Which recovery biomarker is the gold standard for estimating Na and K intake?

Smartphone applications to help American Indians and Alaska Natives quit smoking

Other notable stories

Hopes and predictions for 2022 Experts across Fred Hutch's five scientific divisions were asked about their predictions and hopes for the coming year. Many looked forward to an increase in cancer screening, improved vaccines and a greater trust in science even amid the uncertainty of the coming year.

