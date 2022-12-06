Newswise — SEATTLE — Dec. 6, 2022 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center research findings and other news.

COVID-19 and clinical trials

Fred Hutch leads large-scale review of COVID-19 clinical trials that highlights multiple disparities Women were underrepresented in COVID-19 treatment clinical trials, and some racial and ethnic groups were underrepresented in COVID-19 prevention trials, according to a new meta-analysis conducted by Fred Hutch in collaboration with researchers from Beijing and London. The study, published Dec. 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine, identified system-wide differences in representation among several key demographic groups in COVID-19 prevention and treatment trials in the U.S.

Cancer research

How bacteria give cancer a helping hand Two new studies from investigators at Fred Hutch reveal how bacteria infiltrate tumors and how they could be helping tumors progress and spread. The team also showed that the different microbial players in a tumor’s microbiota (the full collection of microbes it carries) could influence how a cancer responds to treatment. The two papers, one published in Cell Reports and the other published in Nature, focus on an oral bacterium called Fusobacterium nucleatum, which has been linked to colorectal cancer.

Infectious disease

On World AIDS Day, a broad view of continuing work Since the discovery of the disease in 1981, HIV has claimed an estimated 40.1 million lives worldwide according to the United Nations' program, UNAIDS. Between 1.1 and 2 million new infections occur each year. From the earliest days of HIV/AIDS, Fred Hutch virologists, immunologists and epidemiologists have played leading roles in the efforts to understand the virus, test treatments for it and find ways to prevent it. Get an update on their work in this feature story tied to World AIDS Day, on Dec. 1.

Awards and other news

Fred Hutch/UW/Seattle Children’s Cancer Consortium breast cancer researchers receive grants Six researchers within the Fred Hutch/University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Cancer Consortium have received grants from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or BCRF. The proposed projects will further clarify the benefits of exercise for breast cancer survivors, validate a new imaging tracer to help expand the use of PARP inhibitors and test the effectiveness of an anti-inflammatory vaccine to prevent breast cancer in obese women and more.

Susan Parkhurst named Mark Groudine Endowed Chair for Outstanding Achievements in Science and Service Fred Hutch cell biologist Dr. Susan Parkhurst was named the second Mark Groudine Endowed Chair for Outstanding Achievements in Science and Service. Parkhurst studies the cytoskeleton, the internal meshwork that helps regulate cell shape and function. Established by an anonymous donor in 2016, the chair recognizes the scientific achievements and administrative contributions to Fred Hutch of both Parkhurst and Dr. Mark Groudine.

Science spotlight Science Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows at Fred Hutch that summarize new research papers from Hutch scientists.

