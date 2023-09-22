David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • How do we treat symptoms of the common cold? (SOT@ :14, TRT :41)
  • What’s the concern about the nasal decongestant phenylephrine? (SOT@ 1:03, TRT :26)
  • What other treatments work for nasal stuffiness and head congestion? (SOT@ 1:38, TRT :35)
  • Does chicken soup actually help with cold symptoms? (SOT@ 2:22, TRT :28)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 3:00, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Allergies Healthcare Public Health Avian Flu Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Cold And Flu Cold and flu prevention cold Nasal Congestion Nasal congestion relief Nasal Spray Phenylephrine nasal decongestant Pseuodephedrine chicken soup Common Cold Common cold coronaviruses common cold virus Common Colds flu FLU AND COVID flu and COVID-19 flu nasal spray flu symptoms Cough Medicine Antihistamine Allergy Allergies
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest Coronavirus News

Recommended For You