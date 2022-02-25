ISPOR 2022-2023 Top 10 HEOR Trends Report
ISPOR—as the leading professional society in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR)—continues to conduct horizon scanning and monitor the trends that affect healthcare decision making around the globe. This marks the fourth publication of the Society’s Top 10 HEOR Trends report that is now a biennial publication. The “2022-2023 ISPOR Top 10 HEOR Trends” report is based on input from its members and strategic curation from its Health Science Policy Council.
ISPOR 2022-2023 Top 10 Health Economics and Outcomes Research Trends