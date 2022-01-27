The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on destinations around the world that are reliant on tourism, and Caribbean Island nations have been among the most economically wounded.

Kalim Shah, assistant professor of public policy at the University of Delaware, can provide insights on pandemic related trends in U.S. travel to major island vacation destination actions and how travel regulations both in the U.S. and destination islands have impacted island economies.

He can also discuss strategies for recovery of economic losses; how U.S. islands have been innovative in reclaiming some market and altered strategies to rebuild tourism sectors; the impact of shut downs on the hotel business sector, including U.S. hotel chains in island nations; and how the pandemic is changing corporate environmental health related practices in the islands hotel sector.

He offered the following main points drawn from a recent article he wrote, "Caribbean Public Health Management: Reform needs revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic."