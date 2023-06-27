Newswise — A group of researchers, led by scientists from Imperial College London and University College London, have discovered new coronaviruses in bats in the United Kingdom. They emphasize the need for regular genetic surveys of these viruses, even if they currently cannot infect humans.

Working in collaboration with a network of bat conservationists, the research team conducted screenings of fecal samples from UK bats to identify coronaviruses. Their findings, published in Nature Communications, reveal the presence of four species of coronaviruses, including two previously unknown variants, among the sampled UK bat species. Although some of these coronaviruses are related to those responsible for causing COVID-19 and MERS, none of them currently possess the ability to infect humans.

The researchers stress the importance of conducting regular surveillance of viruses in wildlife, as it is a crucial aspect of public health. Bats are protected species in the UK, making collaboration with conservation organizations vital for these efforts.

Professor Vincent Savolainen, the lead researcher from the Georgina Mace Centre for the Living Planet at Imperial College London, expressed the value of working with a network of conservationists and bat rehabilitators. Their collaboration has proven highly productive in identifying the diverse range of coronaviruses present in British bats, which had previously been overlooked. This collaborative work lays the foundation for future zoonotic surveillance and conservation initiatives, recognizing the significant role bats play in our ecosystems.

Co-author Professor Francois Balloux, the Director of the UCL Genetics Institute, emphasized that while there is decent surveillance of pathogens circulating in humans and domestic animals in many parts of the world, the same level of surveillance is lacking for wildlife. He believes that increased surveillance will enhance public health preparedness, contribute to food security, and provide benefits for biodiversity conservation.

Pathogenic potential

Zoonotic diseases refer to illnesses that originate in animals and can be transmitted to humans. For a virus to infect humans and trigger an outbreak, it must possess the ability to invade human cells and effectively spread between individuals.

While certain zoonotic diseases may only affect small groups of people directly exposed to the animal host, identifying viruses with the potential for wider transmission requires comprehensive genetic investigations.

Bats encompass a diverse group of mammals and can serve as carriers for various potentially harmful viruses. Although surveys have been conducted in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe to study bat viruses, detailed genetic analyses of these viruses in the United Kingdom have been largely overlooked, except for European bat lyssaviruses that are responsible for rabies.

In a recent study, a research team identified two species of alphacoronaviruses, one coronavirus related to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and one sarbecovirus. It is worth noting that the sarbecovirus category includes the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19.

The researchers further investigated the possibility of these viruses "spilling over" and infecting humans. To conduct this study, they created "pseudoviruses" that carry the specific protein used by the virus to attach to host cells but cannot replicate.

Currently, none of these pseudoviruses have demonstrated the ability to infect human cells. However, one of the sarbecoviruses discovered in a sample obtained from a lesser horseshoe bat was capable of binding to ACE2, the receptor utilized by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter human cells. Nonetheless, this sarbecovirus could only enter human cells in a laboratory setting when an excess amount of ACE2 was present, indicating that further adaptations would be necessary for it to infect humans effectively.

Good for bats, good for us

Increased proximity between wild animals and humans raises the likelihood of viral spillover from the animal population. The loss of natural habitats and changes in land use worldwide are associated with a higher risk of zoonotic transmission.

To prevent the occurrence of zoonotic spillover, it is crucial to prioritize bat conservation efforts and minimize the destruction of their habitats. Additionally, implementing a monitoring program that regularly screens for potential pathogens can be instrumental in identifying and addressing emerging threats.

Lisa Worledge, Head of Conservation Services at the Bat Conservation Trust, emphasized the significance of this research and the need to protect nature. She stated that innovative approaches, like the one employed in this study, contribute to our understanding of zoonotic diseases while underscoring the importance of safeguarding wildlife. Collaboration between researchers and conservationists is key to achieving broader benefits.

Furthermore, aside from reducing the risk of zoonosis, the conservation of wildlife offers numerous advantages. Bats, for instance, play a vital role in our natural heritage by providing ecosystem services such as pest control, which helps protect crops. Additionally, the simple pleasure of observing bats on a summer evening highlights their value and adds to the overall appreciation of nature.