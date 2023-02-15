Research Alert

About The Study: The findings of this study of 228 children ages 4 to 12 suggest that screen time among children increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained elevated even after many public health precautions were lifted. The long-term association of increased screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic with children’s health needs to be determined.            

Authors: Monique M. Hedderson, Ph.D., of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research in Oakland, is the corresponding author. 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.56157)

