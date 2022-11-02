Newswise — Armando Meza, M.D., is chief of infectious diseases at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and associate dean of Graduate Medical Education.

Dr. Meza can speak on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, RSV and this year’s aggressive flu season. Most importantly, Dr. Meza can explain the difference between the three viruses. He is available to speak on the importance of vaccinating seniors and children, and staying safe during the holidays.

In addition, Dr. Meza is available to provide expert insight on topics related to monkeypox, polio, infections of the skin and soft tissue, bone and joint infections, Coccidioidomycosis, urinary tract infections, and drug resistant bacterial infections.

Dr. Meza completed his internal medicine residency at TTUHSC El Paso and his subsequent infectious diseases training at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.