UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics

ALBANY, N.Y. (July 20, 2021) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are finally scheduled to start this week after being postponed last year, just as new coronavirus cases in the region have surged to a six-month high. A number of athletes have already tested positive at the Olympic Village.

The opening ceremony is still on for Friday. But, Olympics organizers banned all spectators from the games after Japan declared its fourth state of emergency, to curb the wave of new virus infections. The state of emergency will run through Aug. 22.

Experts from the University at Albany are available to discuss Tokyo 2020 and the public safety risk it presents for athletes, event organizers and local residents.

Tomoko Udo can discuss Japan’s slow vaccine rollout and the surge in coronavirus cases around the highly contagious delta variant. Udo is an associate professor of Health Policy, Management and Behavior at UAlbany’s School of Public Health. During the pandemic, she has worked closely with leaders from the University in a public health advisory role.

“I think a few factors have impacted the elevated risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Olympics. The first is Japan’s localized, sporadic implementation of restrictions such as early closures of restaurants and bars, which never led to successful reduction in cases. The second is their slow vaccine rollout – currently, only about 20 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. These factors coincide with the spread of the delta variant, leading to a strong resistance from citizens to question the benefits and value of holding the Olympics right now. Event organizers made the decision to not allow spectators, but there’s still concern with rising cases in the region.”

Jayson Kratoville can discuss how organizers can mobilize data and effective planning to mitigate and respond to outbreaks. Kratoville is the interim director of the National Center for Security & Preparedness at UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. He leads the NCSP’s efforts to help people, organizations and communities adapt to evolving risks.

“Organizers have a responsibility to athletes, staff, and the surrounding communities to mitigate outbreaks and have sustainable response plans in the event of a surge. Frequent surveillance testing provides data to empower immediate intervention on individual cases and early detection of surges. While conversations about individual risks are important, it’s critical to focus resources on mitigating the risk of overwhelming medical infrastructure.”

Susanna Fessler is an expert on the culture and heritage of Japan. She has written extensively on Japanese literature and is an expert on the Japanese language. From her graduate studies and a research fellowship in Japan, she has gained expertise in Japan’s cultural and political life. The former includes viewpoints unique to the Buddhist, Catholic, Unitarianism and Meiji traditions.

“The political significance of hosting the Olympics brings Japan an international status that the government would prize very highly,” she noted.

Thomas Bass recently penned an article about the 10th anniversary of Japan’s Fukushima disaster. He can discuss the many long-lasting impacts of the tragedy that remain today, including radioactive particles that have contaminated the land. Bass is a professor of English and Journalism and has taught at UAlbany for more than 15 years.

“Japan hopes to focus our attention on the refurbished schools and town halls, re-opened train stations, and two new museums that have been built in Fukushima, while trying to keep the TV cameras away from the ruined houses and radioactive cars lying nearby.”

