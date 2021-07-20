Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch

UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics

University at Albany, State University of New York
20-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT, by University at Albany, State University of New York
favorite_border

ALBANY, N.Y. (July 20, 2021) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are finally scheduled to start this week after being postponed last year, just as new coronavirus cases in the region have surged to a six-month high. A number of athletes have already tested positive at the Olympic Village.

The opening ceremony is still on for Friday. But, Olympics organizers banned all spectators from the games after Japan declared its fourth state of emergency, to curb the wave of new virus infections. The state of emergency will run through Aug. 22.

Experts from the University at Albany are available to discuss Tokyo 2020 and the public safety risk it presents for athletes, event organizers and local residents.

Tomoko Udo can discuss Japan’s slow vaccine rollout and the surge in coronavirus cases around the highly contagious delta variant. Udo is an associate professor of Health Policy, Management and Behavior at UAlbany’s School of Public Health. During the pandemic, she has worked closely with leaders from the University in a public health advisory role.

“I think a few factors have impacted the elevated risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Olympics. The first is Japan’s localized, sporadic implementation of restrictions such as early closures of restaurants and bars, which never led to successful reduction in cases. The second is their slow vaccine rollout – currently, only about 20 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. These factors coincide with the spread of the delta variant, leading to a strong resistance from citizens to question the benefits and value of holding the Olympics right now. Event organizers made the decision to not allow spectators, but there’s still concern with rising cases in the region.”

Jayson Kratoville can discuss how organizers can mobilize data and effective planning to mitigate and respond to outbreaks. Kratoville is the interim director of the National Center for Security & Preparedness at UAlbany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity. He leads the NCSP’s efforts to help people, organizations and communities adapt to evolving risks.

“Organizers have a responsibility to athletes, staff, and the surrounding communities to mitigate outbreaks and have sustainable response plans in the event of a surge. Frequent surveillance testing provides data to empower immediate intervention on individual cases and early detection of surges. While conversations about individual risks are important, it’s critical to focus resources on mitigating the risk of overwhelming medical infrastructure.”

Susanna Fessler is an expert on the culture and heritage of Japan. She has written extensively on Japanese literature and is an expert on the Japanese language. From her graduate studies and a research fellowship in Japan, she has gained expertise in Japan’s cultural and political life. The former includes viewpoints unique to the Buddhist, Catholic, Unitarianism and Meiji traditions.

“The political significance of hosting the Olympics brings Japan an international status that the government would prize very highly,” she noted.

Thomas Bass recently penned an article about the 10th anniversary of Japan’s Fukushima disaster. He can discuss the many long-lasting impacts of the tragedy that remain today, including radioactive particles that have contaminated the land. Bass is a professor of English and Journalism and has taught at UAlbany for more than 15 years.

“Japan hopes to focus our attention on the refurbished schools and town halls, re-opened train stations, and two new museums that have been built in Fukushima, while trying to keep the TV cameras away from the ruined houses and radioactive cars lying nearby.”

About the University at Albany:

A comprehensive public research university, the University at Albany-SUNY offers more than 120 undergraduate majors and minors and 125 master's, doctoral and graduate certificate programs. UAlbany is a leader among all New York State colleges and universities in such diverse fields as atmospheric and environmental sciences, businesseducation, public health, health sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering and applied sciences, informatics, public administration, social welfare and sociology, taught by an extensive roster of faculty experts. It also offers expanded academic and research opportunities for students through an affiliation with Albany Law School. With a curriculum enhanced by 600 study-abroad opportunities, UAlbany launches great careers.

 

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Public Health Sports Coronavirus Japan News
KEYWORDS
Tokyo 2020 Olympics COVID-19 Coronavirus Athletes fukushima University at Albany UAlbany
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6020
Released: 20-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Strong Immune Response Underlies Acute Kidney Injury Related to COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19 resembles sepsis-caused kidney injury, and the immune response triggered by the infection plays a pivotal role. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also suggest that mitochondrial dysfunction — a loss of function in cellular energy production — is commonly found in kidney injury related to COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 20-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
10 Reasons to Put the COVID-19 Vaccine on Your Back-to-School List
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Starting the COVID-19 vaccination process in July and August can prepare teens and young adults for a safe school year and protect children who can’t be vaccinated.

Comment
Newswise: UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
UAlbany Experts Available to Discuss the Tokyo Olympics
 University at Albany, State University of New York

Comment
Newswise: Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It
 Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.

Comment
Newswise: Editor-in-Chief Debunks SARS-CoV-2 Origin Myths, Urges Media & Public to Rely on Science, not Science Fiction
Released: 20-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Editor-in-Chief Debunks SARS-CoV-2 Origin Myths, Urges Media & Public to Rely on Science, not Science Fiction
American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Scientific evidence strongly supports that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, occurred when a virus circulating in animals transferred to humans, according to a commentary publishing in the August edition of ASA Monitor, the official news publication of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

16-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Antibiotic Prescriptions for Kids Plummet During Pandemic
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Study finds that medications prescribed for children dropped by more than a quarter during the first eight months of the pandemic compared to the previous year, with the steepest declines in infection-related medicines like antibiotics and cough-and-cold drugs.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19
 Mayo Clinic

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Comment
Newswise: The Push for Healthy Communities
Released: 19-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The Push for Healthy Communities
 California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

See ways the CSU is ensuring its community members have equal access to health care.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Novel Autoantibody Adds Fuel to COVID-19 “Firestorm” of Inflammation, Blood Clots
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered another functional autoantibody in COVID-19 patients that contributes to the disease’s development and the “firestorm” of blood clots and inflammation it induces. The autoantibody makes it harder for the body to degrade neutrophil extracellular traps, the toxic webs of DNA and proteins produced by overactive immune cells at heightened levels in COVID patients.

Comment
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Survey Shows Rise in Vaccine Hesitancy in Ghana
 University of Southampton

Research led by the University of Southampton into the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, West Africa has concluded that vaccine hesitancy has seen a small, but significant increase over the last three months.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6020

close
1.7646