Coronavirus News Source

University of California, Irvine

UCI mathematicians use machine intelligence to map gene interactions

Technique could help to find links between lung cells under coronavirus attack
29-Apr-2020 5:35 PM EDT, by University of California, Irvine
favorite_border

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., April 29, 2020 — Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have developed a new mathematical machine-intelligence-based technique that spatially delineates highly complicated cell-to-cell and gene-gene interactions. The powerful method could help with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 through quantifing crosstalks between “good” cells and “bad” cells.

By combining the mathematical concept known as “optimal transport” with machine learning and information theory, the scientists were able to equip unconnected single cells with spatial information, thereby highlighting communication links between cells or genes. The work is the subject of a new study published today in Nature Communications.

“With this tool, we can identify cross-talk between virus-infected cells and immune cells,” said co-author Qing Nie, UCI professor of mathematics and the director of the National Science Foundation-Simons Center for Multiscale Cell Fate Research, which supported the project. “This novel approach may have an immediate application in finding critical cell-to-cell communication links in the lung when the COVID-19 virus attacks.”

Nie said that accurate disease diagnosis and treatment requires both gene screening and tissue imaging. High-throughput gene profiling at single-cell resolution often requires dissociation of tissues into individual cells, leading to a loss of spatial information. But  imaging intact tissues only allows the measurement of a small number of genes.

“This new mathematical machine-intelligence method greatly enriches our capability in integrating multiple biomedical datasets,” said Nie. “For the very first time, we can reveal how one gene in one cell –  for example, in a particular cancer cell – may influence another gene in an immune cell, for instance.”

He said that he was partly inspired to look into the use of optimal transport, a tool with broad applications, including deep learning, after the 2018 Fields Medal (the mathematics equivalent to the Nobel Prize) was awarded on the topic.

Zixuan Cang, a UCI postdoctoral scholar in mathematics and a CMCF research fellow, collaborated on this project which was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the Simons Foundation.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus ISDN line to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists

 

NOTE TO EDITORS: PHOTO AVAILABLE AT
https://news.uci.edu/2020/04/29/uci-mathematicians-use-machine-intelligence-to-map-gene-interactions 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature Communications, Apr-2020

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Artificial Intelligence Cancer Mathematics Coronavirus Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Cancer Mathematics Machine Learning a Artificial Intelligence deep neural networks Health Diseases single-cell data spatial communications Centers
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
3.18113